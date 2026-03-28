MiG-29 Fighter Jets To Become More Lethal With ASRAAM Missiles

The Indian Air Force is set to equip its fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets with the Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile, or ASRAAM, in a move that will significantly upgrade the aircraft's combat capabilities.

The Ministry of Defence issued a request for proposals on March 25 for the integration and testing of the ASRAAM on the MiG-29 UPG variant. The contract will cover not only the missile itself but also the necessary launchers, associated equipment and training for aircrew and ground personnel.

ASRAAM, a European-designed short-range air-to-air missile built by the multinational company MBDA, has already been integrated on the indigenous LCA Tejas and Jaguar aircraft. Its stated range exceeds 25 kilometres, more than double that of the Soviet-era R-73 missile it is intended to replace on the MiG-29. The Indian Air Force currently operates more than 55 MiG-29s, including eight twin-seat trainer versions.

The aircraft, originally produced in the former Soviet Union, entered production there in August 1983. India signed a contract to acquire the type in September 1986. The first aircraft arrived by sea and were assembled at Pune by the manufacturer in mid-1987. They were formally inducted into service on December 6, 1987 with Nos 28 and 47 Squadrons during a ceremony at Pune.

Once the new missile is fitted, the MiG-29 UPG will retire the R-73, an ageing weapon from the 1980s with a maximum range of between 10 and 15 kilometres. The ASRAAM is described as a fourth-generation missile and the Indian Air Force plans to replace the R-73 with it across its entire inventory.

An agreement signed in 2021 between MBDA and India's Bharat Dynamics Limited provides for local assembly and testing of the missile. A dedicated centre for this work is under construction in Hyderabad.

The ASRAAM uses heat-seeking technology and is optimised for close-in dogfights. It operates on a fire-and-forget principle, which means once launched, the missile guides itself to the target without further input from the pilot. It reaches speeds in excess of Mach 3, can engage fast-moving fighter aircraft at ranges greater than 25 kilometres and delivers pinpoint accuracy.

The missile measures 2.9 metres in length, weighs 88 kilograms and carries a high-explosive warhead.

China and Pakistan both field comparable weapons. Beijing introduced the PL-10 into service in 2015 and has equipped it on the J-10C, J-16 and J-20 fighters. The PL-10 is reported to have a range of between 20 and 30 kilometres and a top speed of Mach 4. Pakistan has integrated the export version, the PL-10E, on the JF-17 Block III.

According to defence sources, the ASRAAM's larger rocket motor provides it with greater range and overall performance than its Chinese counterpart.

The upgrade comes at a time when the MiG-29 continues to play a central role in Indian air defence. On March 12, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, personally flew a MiG-29 to assess operational readiness along the border with Pakistan. The aircraft is tasked with maintaining air superiority on India's western frontier and is also a multi-role platform capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

It saw active service during Operation Sindoor in 2025. With the addition of the ASRAAM, the Russian-designed fourth-generation fighter will gain a modern short-range engagement capability that officials believe will strengthen the Air Force's position against potential air threats from both China and Pakistan.

