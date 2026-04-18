Pics: Indian Air Force Chief Flies F-15 Fighter Jet During US Visit

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh undertook a familiarisation flight in a Boeing F-15EX Eagle II fighter aircraft during his visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada on April 9.

Singh flew alongside US Air Force Major Matthew Benson, a pilot with the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron. The sortie gave the Indian Air Chief a close look at one of the most advanced fighter platforms in the US inventory, which plays a key role in maintaining air superiority and supporting operations in the Indo-Pacific region.

The F-15EX Eagle II is latest iteration of the US's premium air superiority fighter that it hails as "one of the platforms essential to the collaborative defense of the Indo-Pacific. ".

The flight formed part of Air Chief Marshal Singh's broader visit to Nellis Air Force Base, a key centre for advanced combat training and operational testing for the US Air Force.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh undertook a familiarisation flight in a Boeing F-15EX Eagle II fighter aircraft

US officials said the experience allowed the Indian Air Chief to better understand the aircraft's capabilities and its role in modern air warfare.

During the visit, Singh also held discussions with senior US Air Force officials, including Brigadier General David C Epperson, commander of the US Air Force Warfare Center. Air Commodore Yeshpal Singh Negi was also part of the IAF delegation.

Talks focused on expanding joint exercise opportunities and aligning modernisation efforts between the two air forces. The discussions also emphasised the need to build stronger interoperability between India and the United States.

This likely includes improving coordination in joint operations, sharing best practices, and enhancing mutual understanding of advanced technologies and combat systems with a focus on collaboration in the Indo-Pacific theatre.

The flight formed part of Air Chief Marshal Singh's broader visit to Nellis Air Force Base.

The F-15EX Eagle II, the latest iteration of the older F15s, is an advanced multirole fighter developed by Boeing, building on a long legacy of air dominance.

The aircraft flies with a top speed of Mach 2.5 and a service ceiling of 50,000 feet. It can carry a payload of up to 29,500 pounds (13,381 kilograms) and has a service life exceeding 20,000 hours.

According to Boeing, the F-15EX features digital fly-by-wire controls, an all-glass cockpit, advanced mission systems and open architecture software, along with Active Electronically scanned Array (AESA) radar and the Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System ( EPAWSS) electronic warfare suite, enabling operations in contested airspace.

The aircraft can carry up to 12 AMRAAMs and support hypersonic weapons, while its high payload and long range allow flexible missions, including massed missile strikes and precision standoff attacks.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew an F-15EX Eagle II

On April 10, U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach also hosted Air Chief Marshal Singh at the Pentagon. The two leaders met to discuss mutual aid and plans for a productive future for both countries. As part of the visit, Air Chief Marshal Singh received a full honors arrival at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and attended office calls with Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Wilsbach at the Pentagon.

During the office calls, Department of the Air Force senior leaders emphasized the priority the U.S. places on its defense partnership with India, highlighting its central role in ensuring a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

General Wilsbach praised India's leadership and participation in multilateral exercises with like-minded partners and stressed how continuing to prioritize and expand such cooperation is key to enhancing regional deterrence. He also welcomed India's procurement of MQ-9B Sky Guardian aircraft and emphasized the U.S. Air Force commitment to ensuring the Indian Armed Forces can seamlessly and effectively employ the platform upon delivery.

General Wilsbach underscored the U.S. Air Force's readiness to further support Indian Air Force modernization efforts, noting the mutual benefits of pursuing these goals through defense industrial collaboration.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)