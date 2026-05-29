"To Protect Students' Future": Dharmendra Pradhan Defends Air Force's Role In NEET Re-Exam

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the government is taking extensive measures to ensure a "foolproof" conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, including the use of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the secure transportation of question papers.

Addressing questions related to the involvement of the armed forces in the examination process, Pradhan, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, clarified that the government is not seeking operational assistance from the armed forces for conducting the examination itself. He said the IAF has only been requested to assist in the secure and time-bound transportation of question papers.

"There is no need for the armed forces in conducting the examination process. We discussed a specific logistical requirement with the Defence Minister because we have limited time before the NEET UG re-exam on June 21," Pradhan said.

Explaining the move, the minister said the responsibility for transporting question papers traditionally lies with the postal department, which generally uses standard courier mechanisms. However, considering the need for enhanced security and timely delivery, the government decided to seek assistance from the Indian Air Force.

"The postal department usually uses normal transportation routes. This time, considering security concerns and the need for timely delivery, we requested the Indian Air Force to assist in the secure transportation of question papers," he said.

Pradhan added that he and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met the Defence Minister to seek approval for the arrangement.

"We requested whether the Air Force could undertake the ferrying work currently handled by the postal department. The Defence Minister granted permission for the Air Force to assist in this work," he said.

The minister asserted that elaborate arrangements had already been in place during previous examinations and that security measures would be further strengthened this time. He said the entire chain, from the printing and transportation of question papers to examination centres and later to evaluation centres in Delhi, would remain under strict monitoring.

"All states and district administrations are being involved. The Government of India is coordinating with multiple departments to strengthen arrangements and ensure a foolproof examination process," he said.

Responding to criticism from opposition parties over the involvement of the Defence Ministry and the Air Force in the examination process, Pradhan defended the decision, saying protecting students' futures was equally important.

"Is protecting the future of students not an important responsibility?" he asked.

He said the government's top priority was to ensure that students feel secure and confident while appearing for the examination.

"Our foremost priority is to ensure that students appear for the examination without fear and without concerns over unfair practices. Whatever needs to be done for that will be done," the minister said.