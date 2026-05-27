Indian Air Force Introduces GATE-Based Entry For Technical Branch Officers; No AFCAT Written Exam

Indian Air Force GATE Entry: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has introduced a new way for candidates to join its Technical Branch in the Officers Cadre. Under the new scheme, eligible candidates will be able to apply using their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

With this change, candidates who have a valid GATE score can be directly shortlisted for testing at the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs). This means they will not have to appear for the preliminary written examination, including the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT), for Technical Branch entry.

GATE entry only for Technical Branch

The IAF has clarified that this new system will be available only for the Technical Branch. AFCAT will continue to remain the main entrance exam for all other branches of the Air Force. Even for the Technical Branch, candidates can still apply through AFCAT as before.

The educational qualifications required under the GATE-based entry scheme will remain the same as those needed for Technical Branch recruitment through AFCAT.

GATE subjects and eligibility

The Air Force has also released the list of accepted GATE subjects for this entry route in the AFCAT 02/2026 notification. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the AFCAT and Career Indian Air Force websites to know whether their subject is eligible.

The new move is expected to give engineering graduates another pathway to join the Indian Air Force as officers in the Technical Branch.