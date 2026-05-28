Watch: Indian Air Force Lifts Sukhna Lake Water To Douse Kasauli Forest Fire

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released footage of its firefighting operations in Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, showing helicopters dropping water to contain a forest fire in the hilly region. According to the officials, the fire had raged for over 15 hours across the Gilbert Trail and Upper Mall area. The blaze reportedly erupted around 3:00 pm on Tuesday in the forested hills of Kasauli and spread rapidly. The video captures personnel conducting precision water-dropping runs over the affected region near the Himachal Pradesh hill town.

Helicopters equipped with Bambi buckets are seen scooping water from nearby Sukhna Lake and releasing it over active fire lines to slow the spread and assist ground teams. Notably, a Bambi bucket is a collapsible container suspended beneath a helicopter. It collects and releases water or fire-retardant chemicals over active flames.

"The Indian Air Force is relentlessly engaged in firefighting operations in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, assisting civil authorities in combating the raging forest fire since yesterday, 1700 hours and through the dark hours," the caption of the video read. "IAF helicopters continue intensive Bambi Bucket operations, lifting water from Sukhna Lake to douse the flames in the affected areas. In over 15 shuttles, more than 40,000 litres of water have already been dropped on the fire zone."

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The IAF confirmed that the crew remain steadfast in their efforts to contain the fire despite the challenging conditions. As reported by the news agency PTI, the efforts not only helped in containing the blaze, it also prevented it from spreading deeper into vulnerable forest zones.

As per the news agency, the officials also confirmed that all personnel and equipment deployed in the operation remained safe and that no injuries or loss of life were reported.

Kasauli and the surrounding areas are prone to forest fires during the dry season, and steep terrain often makes road access difficult for fire services. Meanwhile, the air assets allow crews to target flames in areas which are difficult to reach.

"Thank you... We are visiting Kasauli and are witnessing the non stop helicopter sorties since 26 May," one user wrote in the comment section of the video. "Have been to kasauli today saw how everyone is fighting the fire, thankyou Indian armed forces for your selfless services," another user added.