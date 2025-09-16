Mediterranean Diet During Pregnancy May Cut Baby's Food Allergy Risk: New Study

A recent study published in Allergy (2025) from Greece, part of the MEDALLION cohort, has found that mothers who adhered closely to a Mediterranean diet during pregnancy and lactation had borderline reduced odds of food allergies (FA) in their infants. The study examined maternal diet, lifestyle, and family history among 430 mothers (336 with infants who developed food allergies, 94 with healthy controls), across six regions in Greece, and followed up both during pregnancy and in breastfeeding period. This is of more than just academic interest for Indian families, and for good reason.

In India, food allergies are a growing concern, especially in urban centres where changes in diet, environmental exposures, and maternal nutrition are shifting rapidly. Traditional Indian diets have many components in common with the Mediterranean pattern, like fruits, vegetables, legumes, and dairy, but modern Indian food cultures also include more red meat, more processed food in many households, and less consistency in beneficial fats or vegetables. Understanding whether a MedDiet-style eating pattern (adapted locally) during pregnancy could help lower the risk of infant allergies could offer practical guidance for expectant mothers, obstetricians, and public health policy. Given rising rates of food allergy, childhood asthma/eczema, and immune hypersensitivity in Indian populations, this study's findings are potentially significant.

Study Parameters And Key Findings

The MEDALLION study was retrospective cohort involving mothers in six regions of Greece: Athens, Alexandroupoli, Crete, Ioannina, Peloponnese, and Thessaloniki. Total sample size for the analysed group was 430 mothers with complete data. Of these 336 had infants with food allergies (FA), 94 had infants without FA. Collected data included:

Diet during pregnancy and lactation

Demographic information

Parental allergies

Siblings' atopic history

Birth details

Antibiotic use

Smoking

Mode of delivery

Complementary feeding practices

Adherence to Mediterranean diet was measured via a MedDiet score during pregnancy and lactation. Higher scores meant more fruits, vegetables, olive oil, legumes, moderate/full-fat dairy, and lower red meat/poultry/fish/poultry (in certain combinations). Specific dietary patterns associated with reduced risk included:

More than eight servings of fruit per week

More than fifteen servings of full-fat dairy

High intake of vegetables

Moderate use of olive oil

On the risk side, more than one serving of fish per week and more than three servings per week of poultry or red meat were associated with higher odds of FA. Overall, higher adherence to MedDiet during pregnancy and during breastfeeding was associated with lower odds of food allergies in infants. However, the associations were borderline.

What It Means for Indian Women

Given the Greek study's findings, here's how Indian expectant mothers might interpret and apply the insights:

Many Indian diets (especially in rural or traditional households) already include protective elements (vegetables, fruits, dairy, legumes). Strengthening those may help further.

Urban Indian diets often have increased red meat, processed poultry, fast food, and less variety of fruits/vegetables. These are the food groups associated with higher risk in the study. Moderating red meat/poultry/fish where possible, or choosing lean sources, may be beneficial.

Full-fat dairy (milk, curd, paneer) is common and culturally acceptable in India; based on the study, using full-fat dairy rather than low-fat may offer protective value (but always balanced with overall caloric needs).

Local equivalents for olive oil etc. can be explored: using healthy oils (mustard, groundnut, sesame, extra-virgin vegetable oils) that have better fatty acid profiles, and emphasising nuts/legumes, fruits and vegetables.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Basic Dietary Tips For A Mediterranean-Style Diet In Pregnancy

Here are simple, practical dietary guidelines for an Indian context, inspired by the MedDiet pattern and supported by other research:

Increase fruit intake: Aim for multiple servings per day and try a variety of seasonal fruits, berries, citrus, tropical fruits.

Aim for multiple servings per day and try a variety of seasonal fruits, berries, citrus, tropical fruits. Vegetables every meal: Include green leafy vegetables, pumpkin, carrots, beans, bell peppers. A good mix of raw and cooked veggies is good.

Include green leafy vegetables, pumpkin, carrots, beans, bell peppers. A good mix of raw and cooked veggies is good. Full-fat dairy sources: Have milk, yogurt (curd), paneer and don't just rely on skimmed milk or low-fat milk products.

Have milk, yogurt (curd), paneer and don't just rely on skimmed milk or low-fat milk products. Use healthy oils: Replace saturated or heavily processed fats with oils richer in monounsaturated or omega-3 fats (e.g. cold-pressed mustard oil, sesame oil, small amounts of flaxseed oil if available).

Replace saturated or heavily processed fats with oils richer in monounsaturated or omega-3 fats (e.g. cold-pressed mustard oil, sesame oil, small amounts of flaxseed oil if available). Legumes and nuts: Include a variety of dal, pulses, beans along with nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds as snacks.

Include a variety of dal, pulses, beans along with nuts and seeds like walnuts, almonds as snacks. Moderate fish, poultry or meat: Choose lean cuts of meat and avoid excess. If fish is used, prefer varieties low in mercury and well-cooked dishes.

Choose lean cuts of meat and avoid excess. If fish is used, prefer varieties low in mercury and well-cooked dishes. Avoid over-processed and fast foods: Reduce the frequency of consuming packaged snacks, deep-fried foods, processed meats. If you can cut it off completely, that is even better.

Reduce the frequency of consuming packaged snacks, deep-fried foods, processed meats. If you can cut it off completely, that is even better. Balanced macronutrients and adequate calories: Ensure enough energy intake for pregnancy, not starvation or eating less to avoid weight gain. Micronutrients matter, so focus on iron, folate, vitamins D/E etc.

Ensure enough energy intake for pregnancy, not starvation or eating less to avoid weight gain. Micronutrients matter, so focus on iron, folate, vitamins D/E etc. Practise good breastfeeding and complementary feeding after birth: The study looked at both pregnancy and lactation periods. Breastfeeding and later introducing varied foods may also help shape immune response.

The MEDALLION study adds valuable evidence that what a mother eats during pregnancy and while breastfeeding can influence her baby's immune health, and possibly reduce the risk of food allergies. For Indian women, emphasising dietary patterns rich in fruits, vegetables, full-fat dairy, legumes and healthy fats, while moderating red meat and processed foods, may help. While more research (especially local cohort studies, randomized trials) is needed to confirm causation and adapt the advice, these dietary steps are low risk, culturally feasible, and potentially high reward for the baby's health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.