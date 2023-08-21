Women's Health: 7 Ways Mediterranean Diet Can Reduce Your Risk Of PCOS

The Mediterranean diet can potentially help manage PCOS by promoting weight loss

A Mediterranean diet is a way of eating that is inspired by the traditional dietary patterns of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, such as Greece, Italy, and Spain. It emphasises plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Additionally, it includes moderate consumption of fish, poultry, and dairy products, while limiting red meat, saturated fats, and processed foods. Olive oil is typically the primary source of fat in this diet.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age, characterised by enlarged ovaries with small cysts and symptoms such as irregular periods, excessive hair growth, weight gain, and insulin resistance. The Mediterranean diet can potentially help manage PCOS by promoting weight loss, improving insulin sensitivity, and reducing inflammation in the body, all of which are common issues associated with PCOS. Read on as we discuss other ways in which the Mediterranean diet can prevent PCOS.

7 Ways in which the Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk of PCOS:

1. Maintaining a healthy weight

The Mediterranean diet emphasises fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. This balanced eating pattern can help regulate body weight and prevent obesity, which is often associated with an increased risk of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

2. Controlling blood sugar levels

PCOS is often accompanied by insulin resistance, which can lead to high blood sugar levels and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. The Mediterranean diet includes complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains and legumes, which help stabilise blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

3. Providing essential nutrients

The Mediterranean diet is rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds, which are essential for overall health and hormonal balance. By consuming a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats, you can ensure your body gets the nutrients it needs to reduce the risk of PCOS.

4. Promoting heart health

PCOS is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. The Mediterranean diet is known for its heart-healthy benefits, as it emphasises the consumption of foods like fish, olive oil, nuts, and seeds, which are high in healthy fats such as omega-3 fatty acids. These fats have been shown to reduce inflammation and promote heart health, reducing the risk of cardiovascular complications associated with PCOS.

5. Decreasing inflammation

Chronic inflammation is a common characteristic of PCOS. The Mediterranean diet, which includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, has been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects. By following this eating pattern, you can help reduce inflammation in the body, which may alleviate PCOS symptoms.

6. Improving fertility

PCOS can cause difficulties in conceiving due to irregular menstrual cycles and hormonal imbalances. The Mediterranean diet's emphasis on nutrient-dense foods and healthy fats can improve fertility by supporting hormonal balance and overall reproductive health.

7. Enhancing gut health

A healthy gut microbiome plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health and hormonal balance. The Mediterranean diet's focus on fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains can promote a diverse and balanced gut microbiota, which is essential for reducing the risk of PCOS and associated complications.

It is important to note that while the Mediterranean diet can provide various health benefits and reduce the risk of PCOS, individual results may vary. Consulting with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian is recommended for personalised advice and guidance.

