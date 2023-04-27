Want To Improve Heart Health With Mediterranean Diet? 7 Tips To Get You Started

The Mediterranean diet encourages consuming whole foods and avoiding ultra processed foods

The Mediterranean diet is known to be one of the healthiest diets in the world, and it has been linked to reducing the risk of heart disease. The Mediterranean diet is low in saturated and trans fats, which can increase cholesterol levels and raise the risk of heart disease. The diet is high in healthy fats such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats which can reduce the risk of heart disease.

The Mediterranean diet is also rich in antioxidant-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and olive oil that can protect the heart from damage. It is also high in fibre, which helps control blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and lowers the risk of heart disease.

The diet also includes fish which is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids that can reduce inflammation and lower triglyceride levels in the blood. Continue reading as we discuss some ways in which the Mediterranean diet improves heart health. We will also discuss some tips to help you get started on this diet.

Here's how a Mediterranean diet can help improve heart health:

1. Lowering blood pressure

The high fibre content of a Mediterranean diet can help reduce blood pressure. The high intake of potassium-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and legumes can also help regulate blood pressure.

2. Reducing inflammation

Chronic inflammation can contribute to the development of heart disease. The anti-inflammatory properties of many foods in the Mediterranean diet, such as fruits, vegetables, and fatty fish, can help reduce inflammation.

3. Improving cholesterol levels

A Mediterranean diet is rich in fibre and healthy fats, which can help reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels.

4. Promoting heart-healthy weight loss

A Mediterranean diet is not a "low-fat" diet, but it is rich in healthy fats that can help you feel full and satisfied. This can lead to sustainable weight loss, which can improve heart health.

7 Tips to help you get started on the Mediterranean diet:

Eat plenty of vegetables in your daily diet. Include a variety of colour in your diet by consuming different fruits and vegetables, which provide beneficial vitamins and minerals. Incorporate more healthy fats into your diet. Replace animal fats with healthy fats like olive oil, avocados, nuts, and seeds. Limit red meat and opt for fish and lean protein sources like poultry or legumes. Switch to whole-grain bread, pasta, and cereal that provides much-needed fibre. Reduce your intake of processed and packaged foods. Limit processed and packaged foods which often contain excess salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats. Use herbs and spices instead of salt. Reduce your salt intake by using herbs and spices to add flavour to your meals. Our meals are more than just about sustenance. It can be a time to socialise with family and friends, reduce stress levels, and ensure your food is enjoyed with mindfulness.

In conclusion, following these guidelines, you can make the Mediterranean diet a healthy and enjoyable lifestyle change that can enhance your quality of life and lower your risk for heart disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.