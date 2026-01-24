Luke Coutinho Shares How Sunshine Can Be A Powerful Ally Against Chronic Diseases

Sun exposure not only lifts your mood, but also offers several health benefits. Standing under natural sunlight for a few minutes helps the body soak in vitamin D, which supports immunity and bone health, while also maintaining energy levels. Although excessive UV exposure can damage the skin, avoiding the sun completely is not a solution either, as the key lies in striking the right balance. Integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho agrees with this.

In his latest Instagram post, the health guru shared the impact of sunshine on patients suffering from chronic illnesses like cancer. According to him, “gentle sunshine exposure… think 10-20 minutes of morning or late afternoon sun on arms, face, and legs (without burning) can be a powerful, natural ally for patients battling cancer and other chronic diseases.”

5 Benefits Of Sun Exposure

1. Boosts Vitamin D For Stronger Immunity And Potential Cancer Protection

Sunlight is the body's main source of vitamin D, which supports immune function, reduces inflammation, and helps regulate cell growth. Studies link higher vitamin D levels (from sun or intake) to improved survival in various cancers, better responses to immunotherapy, and a lower risk of disease progression in some cases. Patients with cancer often become deficient; gentle sun exposure helps restore levels naturally.

2. Enhances Energy Levels And Reduces Fatigue

Cancer and chronic illnesses drain energy. Moderate sunlight increases serotonin (for better mood and vitality) and regulates circadian rhythms, combating fatigue and ‘brain fog.' Research shows sun exposure improves overall energy and well-being in people with chronic conditions.

3. Supports Healing And Recovery

Sunlight triggers nitric oxide release, which helps lower blood pressure and improve circulation, while also aiding wound healing and tissue repair. In cancer patients, this may support recovery from treatments, while broader studies link moderate sun exposure to faster healing in chronic diseases.

4. Strengthens Overall Immunity And Reduces Inflammation

Beyond vitamin D, gentle UV exposure helps modulate the immune system by increasing antimicrobial peptides and calming overactive immune responses. This benefits autoimmune and chronic conditions and may help fight infections – crucial for immunocompromised patients.

5. Improves Mood, Mental Health And Quality Of Life

Sunlight boosts serotonin and endorphins, easing depression and anxiety often associated with cancer and chronic illnesses. It also supports better sleep through melatonin regulation, leading to higher resilience, positivity, and improved quality of life during demanding treatments.

In conclusion, Luke Coutinho shares that “balance is everything”. However, he recommends avoiding sun exposure during peak midday hours, urging followers to “start small, adjust for skin type, location and consult your doctor”, especially if they are on photosensitive medication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.