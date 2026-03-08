<i>Will & Grace</i> Actor Corey Parker Dies At 60 Due To Cancer

Actor Corey Parker has died at the age of 60, TMZ reported.

The actor died on Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee, after battling cancer, according to his family.

Emily Parker, Corey's aunt, confirmed the news to TMZ, stating that he died after a fight with the illness. However, the exact type of cancer has not been revealed.

BGB Studios, an acting studio where Parker was involved, shared a message in his memory. In a tribute posted online, the studio wrote, "Corey Parker has left us, this earth, this reality, finally to rest. Here is what was shared by his sister, Noelle: I believe he left this world weightless, at peace and surrounded by love."

Corey Parker began his acting career in the mid-1980s. One of his early roles was playing Pete in the horror film Friday the 13th: Part V - A New Beginning. The actor later appeared in the romantic drama 9½ Weeks, which starred Kim Basinger.

In 1992, Parker landed a major role in the sitcom Flying Blind. He played Neil Barash, a shy college graduate who begins dating Alicia, played by Tea Leoni. The show ran for one season and also featured actors such as Lisa Kudrow, Peter Boyle, Andy Dick, and Noah Emmerich.

Fans of the popular sitcom Will & Grace may also remember Parker for his recurring role as Josh, one of Grace's boyfriends. He appeared in five episodes of the show.

Over the years, Parker worked on several other projects, including Biloxi Blues, White Palace, Love Boat: The Next Wave, Nashville, and Blue Skies.

Later in his career, he also worked as an acting coach. He helped actors on shows such as Sun Records and Ms Marvel.

Parker came from a creative family. His mother, Rocky Parker, and his sister, Noelle, were also actors. Rocky Parker died in 2014, according to TMZ.