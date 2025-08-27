TikTok Star Natasha Allen Dies At 28 After Five-Year Battle With Rare Cancer

TikTok star Natasha Allen has died at 28 after a five-year-long battle with stage 4 synovial sarcoma, a rare and aggressive soft tissue cancer. The news of her death was shared on her social media accounts, where she had gained a following of over 225,000 people. According to the post, Ms Allen died on August 22, and her fans and followers were informed through a heartfelt tribute on her TikTok and Instagram pages.

"Natasha was a beautiful soul full of love, kindness, and joy. She touched countless hearts, and she was a big advocate for synovial sarcoma awareness. Her spirit will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her," the tribute read.

The post also directed fans to Natasha's GoFundMe page, now retitled "In Memory of Natasha." The update explained that new donations will go towards her funeral expenses, while funds already raised will support synovial sarcoma research.

Ms Allen's courageous battle with synovial sarcoma began in 2020, when she was diagnosed with a malignant tumour in her knee, initially staged as level 3 cancer. Despite undergoing multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgeries, she went into remission briefly, only to have the cancer return and spread to her lungs by late 2021, at which point it was classified as stage 4. Over the years, Natasha documented her journey, sharing the numerous treatments and trials she endured as the illness progressed.

Her followers flooded the comment section with condolences for her loved ones and heartfelt tributes, reflecting on the impact she had on their lives.

One user wrote, "My heart is broken. RIP to such a beautiful person— I wish we were able to meet in person, but I'm so happy that I was able to watch her amazing personality online."

Another commented, "This is horrible news. Natasha was such a light, and she will be sorely missed."

A third said, "Ohhhh, my heart just dropped! Sending the entire family my deepest condolences! Natasha fought a good fight and had the most beautiful spirit."

A fourth added, "I'm so tore up about this man. I keep finding my way back to Natasha's page and just staring at her photos. I'm just another stranger that knew her on the internet but it truly feels like I lost a sister."