Every year, National Doctor's Day in India, is observed on July 1. It is an opportunity to thank doctors for their dedication and service. Doctors work tirelessly to save lives, often putting the needs of patients ahead of their own. The day also serves as a reminder that those who care for others need to care for themselves. Behind the white coat are individuals who experience stress, fatigue, and health problems just like everyone else. Recognising their efforts should also include recognising their health needs.

For a long time, many doctors ignored their own health because of demanding schedules and a strong sense of duty. However, in recent years, conversations around doctors' health have become more open. Healthcare professionals are increasingly acknowledging that they, too, need regular check-ups, emotional support, and healthy lifestyles. The medical community is gradually moving away from the idea that doctors must always put themselves last. Instead, there is growing recognition that physicians who take care of their own health are better equipped to care for patients and sustain long careers.

The Hidden Health Burden Doctors Carry

Doctors spend much of their lives caring for others, often working in high-pressure environments. Long shifts, emergency calls, irregular meal timings, and sleepless nights are common parts of their profession. These challenges can affect both physical and mental health.

Dr. Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare Healthcity, says healthcare professionals face unique physical and emotional pressures every day. According to him, doctors must recognise the importance of caring for themselves through regular health assessments, healthy lifestyle habits, and attention to mental well-being. He believes that physician wellness is essential because healthy doctors are more capable of delivering consistent, effective, and patient-centred care.

A Shift Towards Self-Care

For years, many doctors ignored their own symptoms, delayed medical consultations, or attempted to diagnose and treat themselves. However, this attitude is changing.

Dr. Shakti Shishodia, Consultant, Emergency Medicine Department and Deputy Medical Superintendent at Yashoda Medicity, notes that physicians now understand that their personal health directly affects their professional performance. More doctors are undergoing routine health check-ups, participating in preventive screenings, seeking medical help promptly, and paying greater attention to mental health.

He points out that physicians are increasingly exercising regularly and trying to maintain a balance between work and personal life. This shift reflects a growing understanding that healthier doctors make better clinical decisions, build stronger relationships with patients, and enjoy more sustainable careers. "Physicians are increasingly taking an active role in their health by having routine check-ups, receiving preventive health screenings, seeking medical help promptly, and not trying to self-diagnose, placing a strong focus on their mental health, exercising regularly, and balancing their work with their personal lives," said Dr. Shishodia.

Burnout Is Not An Individual Problem

The demands of medicine can sometimes lead to burnout, a state of emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion caused by prolonged stress. Burnout among doctors has become a major concern worldwide.

Dr. Madhu Nahar Roy, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Paras Health Udaipur, believes physician wellness should not be viewed solely as an individual's responsibility. Doctors often work long hours under unpredictable conditions while making life-changing decisions for patients. In such circumstances, neglecting personal health can become common.

Dr. Roy stresses that healthcare institutions must create environments that encourage routine health assessments, provide mental health support, and adopt workplace practices that reduce stress and burnout. According to her, ensuring doctors' well-being is essential for maintaining safe, empathetic, and high-quality healthcare services. A healthy workforce of physicians, she says, benefits both doctors and patients.

"A culture must be built around routine health assessments, mental health support, and practices in the workplace that decrease burnout. It is essential for the establishment of a healthy workforce of physicians so that health care is safe, empathetic, and of high quality for patients. Therefore, physician wellness within the health care environment should be considered a priority," said Dr. Roy.

When Sleep Becomes A Luxury

One of the biggest challenges doctors face is lack of sleep. Night duties, emergency admissions, and critically ill patients often disrupt normal sleep patterns.

Dr. Esha R. Shanbhag, Associate Consultant in Gynaecological Oncology, Aster Hospitals, says sleep deprivation is an occupational reality in medicine. While she aims for six to eight hours of sleep, demanding schedules sometimes reduce that to five hours or even less. Emergency situations rarely follow a fixed timetable.

She explains that inadequate sleep can lead to tiredness, poor concentration, brain fog, and increased dependence on caffeine. The effects may not be obvious during busy clinical hours because adrenaline keeps doctors going, but exhaustion often becomes apparent later.

To cope, Dr. Shanbhag takes short power naps whenever possible, practises yoga and deep breathing, goes for walks, and tries to maintain light, timely meals. Most importantly, she has learned to recognise her limits without guilt. "Tolerance is not immunity," she says, emphasising that self-awareness remains crucial. According to her, caring for oneself is inseparable from caring for patients.

Growing Focus On Physical And Mental Health

Doctors are increasingly adopting healthier lifestyles despite their hectic schedules. Dr. Prachee Sathe, Director at ICU, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, says physicians are realising that self-care is a necessity rather than a luxury.

She explains that extended shifts, stress, irregular sleep, and skipped meals can increase the risk of burnout, hypertension, obesity, anxiety, and other lifestyle-related illnesses. To counter these risks, many doctors are making time for exercise, whether through walking, yoga, strength training, or recreational sports.

Mental health is also receiving greater attention. Physicians are becoming more comfortable seeking professional counselling, practising mindfulness, meditation, and other stress-management techniques. Hospitals are introducing wellness programmes, peer-support groups, and mentoring systems to support healthcare workers, especially younger doctors. Routine health screenings, vaccinations, and preventive healthcare measures are also becoming more common among physicians.

Learning To Ask For Help

Despite these positive changes, many doctors still find it difficult to seek help for themselves.

Dr. Murtaza S. Bagwala, Head of Emergency Medical Services at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, says physicians often continue working even when they are physically or emotionally exhausted. Many feel an unspoken pressure to appear strong at all times, making it difficult to acknowledge vulnerability.

However, Dr. Bagwala believes that asking for support is not a sign of weakness but of wisdom. He says doctors are gradually learning to prioritise quality sleep, regular health check-ups, exercise, mental health support, and meaningful time with family and friends. Setting boundaries and recognising personal limitations are becoming important aspects of physician wellness.

As healthcare continues to evolve, one message is becoming increasingly clear: doctors are human too. By healing themselves and prioritising their own well-being, physicians not only improve their quality of life but also become stronger, more compassionate caregivers. Ultimately, healthier doctors create healthier healthcare systems.

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