Lifestyle diseases have emerged as one of the biggest threats to men's health, contributing to rising rates of heart disease, diabetes, cancer, liver disease, and premature death. Experts warn that habits such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy eating, and physical inactivity often begin early in adulthood but silently damage the body for years before symptoms appear. According to Dr. Sanjay Verma, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi, these lifestyle factors not only shorten life expectancy but also reduce the number of years spent in good health.

"Lifestyle-related diseases have become one of the leading causes of illness, disability, and premature death among men worldwide. The combination of tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy eating habits, and physical inactivity significantly increases the risk of chronic diseases and accelerates biological ageing," he says.

Smoking: The Biggest Preventable Health Risk

Smoking remains the leading preventable cause of disease and early death. "Tobacco smoke contains thousands of harmful chemicals that damage nearly every organ in the body," says Dr. Verma. Smoking significantly increases the risk of:

Lung, oral, throat, bladder, kidney, and pancreatic cancers

Heart attacks and strokes

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and chronic bronchitis

Erectile dysfunction and reduced fertility

Poor immunity and delayed wound healing

Research shows smokers lose an average of 10 years of life expectancy compared with non-smokers. The encouraging news is that quitting smoking at any age substantially lowers these risks.

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Alcohol: More Than Just Liver Damage

While occasional moderate drinking may not cause significant harm in healthy adults, regular heavy alcohol consumption has widespread health consequences. According to Dr. Verma, excessive alcohol use can:

Raise blood pressure and heart disease risk

Cause fatty liver disease, hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer

Increase the risk of cancers involving the mouth, throat, oesophagus, liver, and colon

Disrupt sleep and mental health

Increase the likelihood of accidents and injuries

Heavy alcohol consumption is associated with a significantly shorter lifespan and a greater risk of premature death.

Poor Diet Fuels Multiple Chronic Diseases

Modern diets high in processed foods, refined carbohydrates, sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats are driving a growing burden of metabolic diseases. Dr. Verma says unhealthy eating habits contribute to:

Obesity, particularly abdominal obesity

Type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

Elevated cholesterol

Heart disease

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Chronic inflammation linked to ageing

In contrast, diets rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and lean protein are consistently associated with better long-term health and longevity.

Why Sitting Too Much Is Dangerous

Physical inactivity has become so common that experts often describe prolonged sitting as the "new smoking." Many men spend most of their working day sitting at desks, driving, or using digital devices. According to Dr. Verma, a sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of:

Weight gain and obesity

Loss of muscle strength

Type 2 diabetes

Heart disease and stroke

Anxiety and depression

Reduced bone density with ageing

Research suggests that physical inactivity increases the risk of premature death by 20% to 30%. Even regular exercise cannot completely offset the harmful effects of sitting continuously for long periods.

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When These Habits Combine, The Risk Multiplies

Lifestyle risk factors rarely occur in isolation. Smoking combined with alcohol dramatically raises cancer risk, while poor diet and inactivity accelerate obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Excess weight, smoking, alcohol, and high blood pressure together substantially increase the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes. Over time, these habits contribute to several serious illnesses, including:

Type 2 diabetes

Hypertension

Coronary artery disease

Stroke

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Multiple forms of cancer

Healthy Habits That Can Add Years To Life

Dr. Verma says preventing lifestyle diseases does not require extreme measures but consistent healthy choices. He recommends:

Quitting smoking completely

Limiting or avoiding alcohol

Eating a balanced diet based on whole foods

Getting 150 to 300 minutes of moderate physical activity every week

Performing strength training at least two to three times weekly

Maintaining a healthy weight and waist circumference

Prioritising quality sleep and stress management

"For most men, longevity is influenced less by genetics than by daily habits. Smoking, excessive alcohol use, unhealthy eating, and physical inactivity can collectively reduce lifespan by years and substantially increase the period of life spent with chronic disease. Conversely, adopting healthy lifestyle behaviours can not only extend lifespan but, more importantly, improve healthspan, the number of years lived in good physical and mental health," concludes Dr. Verma.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.