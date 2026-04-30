287 Million Living With Hepatitis Globally: Why Ignoring Warning Signs Has A Huge Fallout

Viral hepatitis continues to be a silent global health crisis, with millions unaware they are infected until complications arise. According to recent global estimates, nearly 287 million people worldwide are living with hepatitis B and C, making it one of the leading infectious disease killers today. Despite being largely preventable and, in many cases, treatable, hepatitis remains dangerously underdiagnosed. Health experts warn that ignoring early warning signs can lead to severe liver damage, cirrhosis, or even cancer, often when it is too late to reverse the damage. The scale of hepatitis is staggering. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that hundreds of millions are living with chronic hepatitis infections, with hepatitis B and C alone accounting for most cases.

A Growing Global Burden of Hepatitis

Every year, the disease claims approximately 1.3 million lives globally, placing it on par with tuberculosis as a leading infectious cause of death. Meanwhile, transmission persists, with over 4,900 new infections reported daily amounting to nearly 1.8 million cases each year.

What makes the situation more concerning is the ongoing gap in diagnosis and treatment. A large proportion of people infected with hepatitis remain unaware of their condition, while only a small percentage receive timely medical care.

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Why Hepatitis Often Goes Unnoticed

One of the biggest challenges with hepatitis is that it is often asymptomatic in its early stages. Many individuals may live with the infection for years without experiencing noticeable symptoms. Experts explain that symptoms usually appear only after significant liver damage has occurred. At that stage, patients may experience:

Persistent fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea or vomiting

Abdominal discomfort

Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)

Because these symptoms can be mild or mistaken for other conditions, hepatitis is frequently ignored or misdiagnosed. The 2026 Global Hepatitis Report highlights major progress since 2015. New hepatitis B infections have declined by 32%, while deaths linked to hepatitis C have fallen by 12% worldwide. Among children under five, hepatitis B prevalence has dropped to 0.6%, with 85 countries already meeting or exceeding the 2030 target of 0.1%.

The Dangerous Fallout Of Ignoring Symptoms

Ignoring early warning signs can have serious consequences. Chronic hepatitis infections, particularly types B and C, are major causes of:

Liver cirrhosis (scarring of the liver)

Liver failure

Liver cancer

Globally, hepatitis-related complications are responsible for millions of deaths and long-term disabilities, highlighting the importance of early detection and treatment. Doctors caution that by the time symptoms become severe, the liver may already be extensively damaged, limiting treatment options and reducing survival chances.

Treatment Gaps Remain A Major Concern

Even though effective treatments and preventive tools exist, access remains uneven. Vaccines are available for hepatitis B, and hepatitis C can often be cured with modern antiviral medications. However, treatment coverage remains alarmingly low. Data suggests that only a fraction of those infected receive proper care, largely due to lack of awareness, limited screening, and gaps in healthcare systems. This gap between available solutions and actual treatment is a key reason why hepatitis continues to pose a global health threat.

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How Hepatitis Spreads

Understanding transmission is crucial for prevention. Hepatitis spreads in different ways depending on the type:

Hepatitis B and C: Through infected blood, unsafe injections, unprotected sex, or from mother to child

Hepatitis A and E: Through contaminated food and water

Poor sanitation, unsafe medical practices, and lack of screening contribute significantly to the spread of the disease in many parts of the world.

The Importance Of Early Detection

Doctors emphasise that early diagnosis can significantly improve outcomes. Simple blood tests can detect hepatitis infections even before symptoms appear. Early detection allows for:

Timely treatment

Prevention of liver damage

Reduced risk of transmission to others

Regular screening is especially important for high-risk groups, including healthcare workers, people with a history of blood transfusions, and those with high-risk lifestyle factors.

Can Hepatitis Be Prevented?

In many cases, hepatitis is preventable. Key preventive measures include:

Vaccination against hepatitis B

Practising safe sex

Avoiding sharing needles or personal hygiene items

Ensuring safe blood transfusions

Maintaining proper hygiene and sanitation

Public health campaigns and increased awareness are critical to reducing new infections and improving outcomes. Global efforts aim to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030, but progress remains off track. Experts stress that urgent action is needed to expand testing, improve access to treatment, and increase awareness. Ignoring hepatitis is no longer an option. With millions at risk and effective tools already available, early diagnosis and timely care could prevent countless deaths. Hepatitis may be silent, but its impact is far from invisible. Recognising the warning signs and seeking medical advice early can make all the difference between manageable disease and life-threatening complication.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.