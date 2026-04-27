Hepatitis Tests Under Rs 10,000 Can Help Detect Liver Damage Early, Prevent Fibrosis, Cirrhosis Later

In an age where advanced diagnostics are widely available, more testing does not always mean better diagnosis. Experts emphasise that the real key lies in choosing the right tests at the right time. When it comes to detecting liver damage early, targeted investigations costing between Rs 3,700 and Rs 10,000 can be far more effective than indiscriminate testing. According to Dr. Bimlesh Dhar Pandey, Director of Rheumatology, Fortis Hospital, Noida, in today's era of advanced diagnostics, it is easy to order a wide range of investigations, but meaningful diagnosis depends on selecting the right tests, guided by clinical judgment.

Why Smart Testing Matters

Especially relevant in conditions linked to liver health, including autoimmune disorders, viral hepatitis, and metabolic diseases. Many of these conditions remain silent in the early stages, making timely yet appropriate screening critical. Autoimmune and inflammatory tests are powerful but can also be misleading if used without proper clinical indication.

"A test like ANA can be positive even in healthy individuals, and mild abnormalities in ESR or CRP do not always indicate disease," Dr. Pandey notes. Unnecessary testing can lead to:

False-positive results

Increased anxiety

Overdiagnosis

Unwarranted treatments

This is why experts stress that diagnostic decisions should always be symptom-driven rather than routine.

Also read: Breakthrough Fingerstick Test Set To Revolutionise Hepatitis B Screening

When Should You Get Tested?

Instead of blanket testing, doctors recommend investigations only when there are clear warning signs. These include:

Persistent fatigue lasting weeks

Unexplained joint pain with morning stiffness

Skin rashes or photosensitivity

Recurrent fevers

Signs of multi-organ involvement

"Autoimmune testing should always be driven by symptoms and clinical suspicion, not done as a routine screening in otherwise healthy individuals," Dr. Pandey adds.

The Role of Liver and Hepatitis Screening

Liver diseases often progress silently until significant damage has already occurred. This makes early screening crucial. "Timely testing for viral infections such as Hepatitis B and C allows for early diagnosis and prompt treatment, preventing complications like cirrhosis and liver failure," says Dr. Pandey. Tests in the Rs 3,700-10,000 range may include:

Liver function tests (LFTs)

Viral hepatitis screening (Hepatitis B & C)

Ultrasound imaging

Autoimmune panels when indicated

These targeted tests help identify conditions early, when they are still manageable or even reversible.

Rising Risk Factors in India

India is seeing a growing burden of lifestyle and metabolic diseases, which are closely linked to liver health. "With rising diabetes, fatty liver disease, and autoimmune conditions, early evaluation of liver health has become essential," Dr. Pandey explains."

Fatty liver disease, now termed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), is increasingly common due to poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, and obesity. Early detection allows for simple interventions like weight management and lifestyle changes, which can significantly reverse damage.

Also read: World Hepatitis Day 2025: Factors That Might Put You At Risk

Special Situations: Before Starting Treatment

Liver screening is also critical before initiating certain treatments. "Screening plays a crucial role before starting immunosuppressive therapy, as untreated viral hepatitis can reactivate and worsen outcomes," Dr. Pandey warns. This highlights how timely testing is not just about diagnosis but also about preventing complications during treatment.

Avoiding Common Pitfalls

"Choosing wisely" also means knowing what not to test. Unnecessary test panels without clear indication can:

Increase healthcare costs

Delay accurate diagnosis

Cause confusion in interpretation

"A positive lab report should never be treated in isolation; it must always be interpreted in the context of the patient's overall clinical picture," Dr. Pandey emphasises. Early detection of liver disease does not require excessive testing, just the right approach. "The goal is not just to diagnose disease, but to do so accurately, efficiently, and safely. Choosing wisely is about precision, not quantity," Dr. Pandey concludes.

A well-guided set of tests costing a few thousand rupees today can prevent severe complications tomorrow. The focus should remain on informed, symptom-based evaluation rather than unnecessary screening, ensuring better outcomes and safer care in the long run.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.