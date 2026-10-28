Cardiologist Shares Essential Foods And Supplements To Take Before Peak Pollution Hits

As winter sets in, the air quality worsens every year across northern India. Delhi's air quality has already deteriorated. Authorities have deployed several measures and restrictions across the National Capital Region to maintain air quality. Pollutants severely impact human health by entering the respiratory system and penetrating deep into the bloodstream. Inhaling fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) triggers widespread inflammation and oxidative stress, damaging the lungs and worsening conditions like asthma, bronchitis, and COPD. Once these microscopic particles cross into the circulatory system, they restrict blood vessels, elevate blood pressure, and increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Over time, chronic exposure to polluted air weakens the immune system, impairs cognitive function, and significantly raises the long-term risk of developing lung cancer.

In an Instagram post, renowned cardiologist Dr. Alok Chopra shared a list of supplements and foods that can help strengthen your defences before pollution peaks.

"The pollution is coming. Are your lungs ready? Delhi's winter air can take a toll on your health," he wrote in the post.

Supplements and diet tips to fight against air pollution

The cardiologist shared the following list:

1. Vitamins and minerals

Dr. Chopra recommends vitamins C, D, B and E, and minerals such as zinc to support immune function.

2. Natural food sources

For a variety of nutrients and plant compounds, add these to your diet:

Lemon

Kiwi

Pomegranate

Grapes

Spinach

Turmeric

Avocado

Nuts

3. Other supplements

Omega-3

Curcumin

Quercetin

Sulforaphane

NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine)

CoQ10 (Coenzyme Q10)

The expert has also mentioned that you must consult your doctor before adding any supplement to your routine.

Other tips

Dr. Chopra has also shared several other tips for better health

Keep N95 masks handy

Always use a well-fitted N95 mask when going outdoors. Not just any mask will do.

Get your air purifiers prepared

Test your air purifier and check its filters regularly. Replace them as needed to ensure it functions effectively.

Indoor plants

Consider keeping the following plants indoors: snake plant, spider plant, money plant, aloe vera, and rubber plant.

Heart and lung care

Keep prescribed medications accessible, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Don't make it worse

Everyday habits can increase your exposure to harmful pollutants. Avoid the following:

Burning candles, incense, or trash

Smoking and vaping

Using aerosol sprays unnecessarily

"While you cannot control air quality on your own, you can take steps to reduce your exposure," he wrote.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.