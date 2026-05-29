Nails may seem like a purely cosmetic feature, but doctors say they can sometimes provide important clues about overall health. Changes in nail colour, texture, thickness, shape, or growth patterns may occasionally reflect underlying medical conditions affecting circulation, nutrition, hormones, the lungs, liver, kidneys, or immune system. While many nail changes are harmless or related to ageing, injury, or frequent cosmetic treatments, persistent abnormalities should not always be ignored. Experts explain that nails grow slowly, meaning they can sometimes reveal signs of chronic illness that develop gradually over time. However, nail changes alone cannot diagnose disease and should always be interpreted alongside other symptoms and medical evaluation.
Why Nails Reflect Internal Health
Nails are influenced by:
- Blood circulation
- Nutrition
- Oxygen delivery
- Hormonal balance
- Protein production
Because they grow continuously, chronic health issues may affect nail growth and appearance over weeks or months.
Also read: 7 Exercises That Help Improve Blood Circulation In The Body
Pale Or White Nails May Signal Underlying Problems
Very pale nails may sometimes be linked to:
- anemia
- Liver disease
- Nutritional deficiencies
- Chronic illness
In some cases, most of the nail may appear white with only a darker band near the tip.
Yellow Nails Can Occasionally Indicate Disease
Yellowish nails are often caused by fungal infections or staining from nail products. However, persistent yellow thickened nails may sometimes be associated with:
- Lung disease
- Lymphatic disorders
- Chronic respiratory conditions
Doctors say accompanying symptoms are important when evaluating nail changes.
Clubbing May Be Linked To Lung Or Heart Disease
Nail clubbing refers to enlargement and rounding of the fingertips and nails. It may sometimes occur in people with:
- Chronic lung disease
- Certain heart conditions
- Digestive disorders
This happens gradually and is linked to long-term changes in oxygen delivery and circulation.
Brittle Nails Can Reflect More Than Dryness
Frequent nail splitting or brittleness may occasionally be linked to:
- Nutritional deficiencies
- Iron deficiency
- thyroid disease
- Excessive chemical exposure
However, ageing and repeated water exposure are also common causes.
Horizontal Lines Across Nails May Follow Severe Stress Or Illness
Deep horizontal grooves called Beau's lines can sometimes appear after:
- Severe infections
- Major surgery
- High fever
- Physical trauma
- Significant stress on the body
These lines may reflect temporary interruption of nail growth during illness.
Spoon-Shaped Nails Can Signal Deficiency
Nails curving upward like a spoon may sometimes indicate:
- Iron deficiency
- Poor nutrition
- Certain chronic diseases
Doctors usually evaluate these findings alongside fatigue and other systemic symptoms.
Dark Streaks Should Not Always Be Ignored
Dark lines or pigmentation under nails can occasionally result from harmless causes such as injury. However, persistent dark streaks sometimes require evaluation to rule out rare but serious conditions including: melanoma Any changing or irregular pigmentation should be medically assessed.
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Nail Changes Alone Cannot Diagnose Disease
Experts stress that nail abnormalities are not specific enough to confirm chronic illness independently. Many changes may also result from:
- Ageing
- Nutritional habits
- Trauma
- Cosmetic treatments
- Fungal infections
Persistent or unusual nail changes should still be discussed with a healthcare professional, especially if other symptoms are present.Nails can sometimes reflect underlying health conditions affecting circulation, nutrition, hormones, or major organs.
Experts say persistent changes in colour, shape, thickness, or texture should not always be dismissed as cosmetic issues, particularly when accompanied by fatigue, breathlessness, weight changes, or other chronic symptoms.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.