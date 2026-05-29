Nails may seem like a purely cosmetic feature, but doctors say they can sometimes provide important clues about overall health. Changes in nail colour, texture, thickness, shape, or growth patterns may occasionally reflect underlying medical conditions affecting circulation, nutrition, hormones, the lungs, liver, kidneys, or immune system. While many nail changes are harmless or related to ageing, injury, or frequent cosmetic treatments, persistent abnormalities should not always be ignored. Experts explain that nails grow slowly, meaning they can sometimes reveal signs of chronic illness that develop gradually over time. However, nail changes alone cannot diagnose disease and should always be interpreted alongside other symptoms and medical evaluation.

Why Nails Reflect Internal Health

Nails are influenced by:

Blood circulation

Nutrition

Oxygen delivery

Hormonal balance

Protein production

Because they grow continuously, chronic health issues may affect nail growth and appearance over weeks or months.

Also read: 7 Exercises That Help Improve Blood Circulation In The Body

Pale Or White Nails May Signal Underlying Problems

Very pale nails may sometimes be linked to:

anemia

Liver disease

Nutritional deficiencies

Chronic illness

In some cases, most of the nail may appear white with only a darker band near the tip.

Yellow Nails Can Occasionally Indicate Disease

Yellowish nails are often caused by fungal infections or staining from nail products. However, persistent yellow thickened nails may sometimes be associated with:

Lung disease Lymphatic disorders Chronic respiratory conditions

Doctors say accompanying symptoms are important when evaluating nail changes.

Clubbing May Be Linked To Lung Or Heart Disease

Nail clubbing refers to enlargement and rounding of the fingertips and nails. It may sometimes occur in people with:

Chronic lung disease

Certain heart conditions

Digestive disorders

This happens gradually and is linked to long-term changes in oxygen delivery and circulation.

Brittle Nails Can Reflect More Than Dryness

Frequent nail splitting or brittleness may occasionally be linked to:

Nutritional deficiencies

Iron deficiency

thyroid disease

Excessive chemical exposure

However, ageing and repeated water exposure are also common causes.

Horizontal Lines Across Nails May Follow Severe Stress Or Illness

Deep horizontal grooves called Beau's lines can sometimes appear after:

Severe infections

Major surgery

High fever

Physical trauma

Significant stress on the body

These lines may reflect temporary interruption of nail growth during illness.

Spoon-Shaped Nails Can Signal Deficiency

Nails curving upward like a spoon may sometimes indicate:

Iron deficiency

Poor nutrition

Certain chronic diseases

Doctors usually evaluate these findings alongside fatigue and other systemic symptoms.

Dark Streaks Should Not Always Be Ignored

Dark lines or pigmentation under nails can occasionally result from harmless causes such as injury. However, persistent dark streaks sometimes require evaluation to rule out rare but serious conditions including: melanoma Any changing or irregular pigmentation should be medically assessed.

Also read: What Is Normal Blood Pressure? Know When Your BP Is Too High Or Low To Be A Problem

Nail Changes Alone Cannot Diagnose Disease

Experts stress that nail abnormalities are not specific enough to confirm chronic illness independently. Many changes may also result from:

Ageing

Nutritional habits

Trauma

Cosmetic treatments

Fungal infections

Persistent or unusual nail changes should still be discussed with a healthcare professional, especially if other symptoms are present.Nails can sometimes reflect underlying health conditions affecting circulation, nutrition, hormones, or major organs.

Experts say persistent changes in colour, shape, thickness, or texture should not always be dismissed as cosmetic issues, particularly when accompanied by fatigue, breathlessness, weight changes, or other chronic symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.