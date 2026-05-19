Laser Hair Removal: Dermatologist Busts Common Myths Around Pain, Safety, And More

In today's world, people are constantly looking for ways to simplify everyday routines. Personal grooming is no exception. Regular shaving, frequent waxing appointments, and dealing with razor cuts or painful ingrown hair can become tiring over time. This is one reason why laser hair removal has gained popularity among people looking for a more convenient and long-term solution. However, despite its growth, many people still hesitate because of the myths and confusing information available online. Misunderstandings about pain, skin suitability, and treatment results often create unnecessary fear.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Anil Ganjoo, Sr Consultant Dermatologist and Laser Surgeon Director Skinnovation Clinics, President SAARC AAD, New Delhi, India, said that modern laser treatments have evolved significantly over the years. New technologies have made the process more comfortable and suitable for a wider range of people than before. Understanding facts behind laser hair removal is important because it helps individuals make informed decisions instead of relying on assumptions. Read on as Dr. Ganjoo busts some common myths about laser hair removal.

Myths vs Facts Around Laser Hair Removal

Myth 1: Laser Hair Removal Is Extremely Painful

One of the most common myths about laser hair removal is that it causes severe pain. Many people imagine the treatment to be uncomfortable or difficult to tolerate. This belief often discourages first-time users from considering the procedure.

The reality is quite different. Modern laser systems have improved greatly and are designed to provide a more comfortable experience. Advanced technologies such as the Soprano Titanium Special Edition use three different laser wavelengths together. These wavelengths target hair follicles at different depths, improving effectiveness while keeping discomfort low. Another important feature is the cooling technology built into the device. The specialised cooling tip helps maintain a steady skin temperature throughout the procedure, reducing heat sensation and making the treatment more comfortable. Most people describe the feeling as a mild tingling or a light snapping sensation rather than pain.

Myth 2: Laser Hair Removal Only Works for Fair Skin and Dark Hair

For many years, laser hair removal was believed to work best only for people with lighter skin tones and darker hair. This idea came from older laser technologies that had limitations in treating different skin types.

Today, this is no longer entirely true. Advances in laser technology have expanded treatment options for people with varying skin tones and hair types. Modern systems are designed to safely treat a broader range of individuals, including those with tanned or darker skin. The newer technologies allow dermatologists to adjust treatment settings according to the person's skin and hair characteristics.

Myth 3: One Session Gives Permanent Results

Another major misconception is that laser hair removal permanently removes all hair after a single appointment. This expectation often leads to disappointment when people notice some hair returning after treatment.

The fact is that hair grows in different stages, and lasers work most effectively during the active growth phase. Since not all hair follicles are active at the same time, multiple sessions are necessary to target them properly. Most people require a series of treatments spaced over several weeks to achieve noticeable reduction. Over time, hair becomes finer, lighter, and less dense.

Myth 4: Laser Hair Removal Is Unsafe

Safety concerns are another reason people hesitate before opting for laser hair removal. Some worry about burns, skin damage, or long-term effects.

When the procedure is performed by qualified dermatologists or trained professionals using approved equipment, laser hair removal is generally considered safe. The key factor is choosing the right clinic and technology. An experienced specialist evaluates skin type, hair texture, medical history, and treatment goals before beginning the procedure.

Following pre- and post-treatment care instructions also plays an important role. Avoiding excessive sun exposure and using recommended skincare products can help reduce temporary side effects such as redness or mild irritation.

Choosing Facts Over Myths

Laser hair removal has changed significantly over the years, moving beyond the limitations and fears that once surrounded it. Modern technologies have improved comfort levels, widened suitability across skin tones, and enhanced treatment effectiveness.

Dr. Anil Ganjoo further explains that the success of the procedure depends not only on advanced equipment but also on expert guidance and proper treatment planning. Understanding the difference between myths and facts allows people to make confident choices. For anyone tired of repeated shaving, razor bumps, or painful waxing sessions, laser hair removal can be a practical option.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.