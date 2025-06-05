Can Laser Hair Removal Give You A Beard? We Asked Experts

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A viral video claims laser hair removal can cause paradoxical hair growth. The condition, known as paradoxical hypertrichosis, is a rare side effect of laser hair removal. Experts note that underlying hormonal imbalances can trigger unwanted hair growth after treatment.

A viral video circulating on social media has sparked widespread concern after claiming that laser hair removal can, paradoxically, cause excess hair growth. In some cases, it may even lead to the development of a beard-like appearance.

The Viral Video

In the viral video, Instagram user Shraddha shared that a laser treatment triggered more noticeable and coarser growth of hair on her face.

In the caption, she said, "I wasn't sure about posting this till I realised how many people are and could be in the same situation as me! Paradoxical Hypertrichosis is way more common that people realise, specifically amongst people that look like me".

What Is Paradoxical Hypertrichosis

Paradoxical hypertrichosis is a rare side effect of laser hair removal, which is an unexpected increase in hair growth, particularly in areas treated with laser or light-based hair removal methods.

Now, while laser hair removal is considered one of the best treatments to remove unwanted hair from the face and body, it might, sometimes, result in a beard of sorts.

According to the Mayo Clinic, laser hair removal is a medical procedure that uses a concentrated laser to remove unwanted hair. So, can it result in unwanted hair growth? NDTV asked experts to clear the air.

Does Laser Hair Removal Lead To Unwanted Hair Growth?

Dr Raina Nahar, Consultant Dermatology at PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Khar, Maharashtra, explains that there are different types of laser hair removal treatments, including diode and double wavelength lasers. These target hair growth, its thickness, and the colour of the roots. This would go as planned and will have satisfactory results unless you have an underlying problem.

Laser hair removal works by using concentrated light energy to damage hair follicles, inhibiting future hair growth. So, what is the underlying problem we're talking about?

Underlying Problems

Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist, Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, says, "So, the problem is that people don't mention their underlying hormonal imbalances, including hypothyroidism, hypoandrogenism, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD), hyperprolactinemia, which will trigger the hair to grow again and again, that may cause unwanted hair growth. In such cases, fine facial hair may turn into terminal beard-like hair growth for women. So the underlying condition will stimulate the hair to keep growing back. It's not the laser that triggers hair growth but paradoxical hair growth."

"The phenomenon of increased hair growth after laser hair removal is often referred to as 'paradoxical hypertrichosis'. It is important to note that this side effect is relatively rare and not universally experienced," adds Dr Chause.

She adds that hormonal changes, pre-existing hormonal imbalances, and genetic predispositions can influence hair growth patterns. Additionally, if an inappropriate laser setting is used, it may stimulate hair follicles rather than inhibit them.

Consulting Your Doctor Is Important

As per the experts, the best way to avoid a negative outcome is by discussing your medical history with your doctor before you sign up for the treatment.

If you don't, you will have "long-term problems that even after 10-15 sessions you may come back to square one. It is vital to go to the dermatologist and understand the reason for your facial hair growth and get the right treatment to get the best results," adds Dr Nahar.

Experts emphasise the importance of consulting a certified dermatologist or technician before undergoing a laser treatment, especially for facial hair. You should get a proper diagnosis of underlying hormonal issues which are crucial to avoid unintended effects.

While laser hair removal is generally safe and effective, this viral video highlights the need for personalised treatment plans and public awareness of the side effects, though uncommon, of laser hair removal.