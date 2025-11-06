5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Opting For A Facial Hair Removal Treatment

More and more people are opting for laser facial hair removal. It has become a go-to solution for those who wish to say goodbye to constant threading, waxing, or shaving. Laser therapy is a procedure that uses laser light to target hair follicles, helping reduce regrowth over time. However, this treatment might not be suitable for everyone. Some people can experience redness or swelling. In rare cases, they may also notice temporary skin irritation or pigmentation – especially if their skin is sensitive or recently tanned.

Recently, dermatologist Gurveen Waraich shared her opinion on the matter by posting a video on Instagram. In the clip, she talks about the side effects of laser facial hair removal and tips to keep in mind before undergoing the procedure.

Gurveen Waraich says, “The treatment to which I say this most often is face hair laser hair removal. What we have learned over a decade of our experience with facial laser hair removal is that most people do not actually need it and very often it leads to side effects like acne and paradoxical hair growth. Remember these do's and don'ts before starting your face LHR journey.”

Things To Remember Before LHR

As per the dermatologist, to get the best results from your face laser hair reduction session, remember to target only areas where you have thick and coarse hair growth. Avoid doing a full face if the hair is thick only in the chin region or side locks.

During the session, make sure the technician marks the treatment area accordingly and covers the rest to prevent paradoxical hair growth, she emphasises.

Gurveen Waraich also advises looking for the latest technology and experienced technicians.

“If you have a history of PCOD, do follow the required lifestyle modifications because it does impact your results. An average of 8-10 sittings done at a gap of 4-6 weeks is the ideal cycle for face LHR,” adds the doctor.

In conclusion, the dermatologist highlights that maintenance settings vary from person to person.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.