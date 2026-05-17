DIY Biotin Bites: Lifestyle Coach Shares A Simple Recipe For Better Hair Health

Hair fall, dullness and weak roots are problems many people deal with today. Most of the time, the first reaction is to look for a “miracle” shampoo, serum, or supplement. But according to many health experts, hair health is often connected to what's happening inside the body. Nutrition, stress, sleep, gut health, and lifestyle habits all play a role in how healthy your hair looks and feels.

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho shares this perspective in an Instagram post while introducing a simple homemade recipe called Natural Biotin Bites.

As he explains, “Hair health is rarely about one miracle ingredient.” His approach focuses on going back to real food, traditional wisdom and sustainable eating habits instead of chasing quick fixes.

The expert also points out that long before biotin supplements became popular, ingredients like sesame seeds, makhana, nuts, ghee, dates and seeds were already part of everyday Indian kitchens.

The Recipe: Natural Biotin Bites

The recipe combines healthy fats, minerals, fibre, plant protein, omega-3 fats and naturally biotin-supportive ingredients into easy bite-sized snacks.

Ingredients

2 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp flaxseeds

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

1 tbsp sunflower seeds

1 cup roasted makhana

6–8 soaked almonds

Walnuts

1 tbsp cacao powder

Coconut flakes

4–5 dates or jaggery

1–2 tsp ghee

How To Make It

Soak sesame, pumpkin and sunflower seeds overnight

Pat dry and lightly roast them along with makhana

Grind the seeds, nuts and makhana coarsely

Add dates or jaggery and blend again

Mix in cacao powder, coconut flakes and ghee

Shape the mixture into small bite-sized balls

He also notes that flaxseeds should not be soaked or roasted and are best used ground for better absorption.

Why These Ingredients Matter

Seeds and nuts provide healthy fats, zinc, magnesium and omega-3 fats that support scalp and hair health. Dates and jaggery add natural sweetness along with minerals, while makhana adds crunch and plant-based nutrients.

According to the post, these bites may help:

Support natural biotin production

Strengthen hair roots

Improve texture and shine

Provide healthy fats and fibre

The bigger message is simple: healthy hair is usually built through daily nourishment and consistency, not overnight solutions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.