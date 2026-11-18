India has developed its first indigenous vaccine against H5N1 avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, in a significant step towards strengthening the country's preparedness against outbreaks affecting poultry. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will dedicate the vaccine to the nation in Bhopal on November 20.

Developed by the Bhopal-based ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), the vaccine is designed to protect chickens against the H5N1 strain. The announcement comes at a time when bird flu outbreaks have once again been reported in different parts of the country, resulting in large-scale bird deaths and containment measures.

The latest developments in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh underline the continuing threat posed by avian influenza to India's poultry sector. Outbreaks can cause substantial economic losses for poultry farmers, disrupt local supply chains and require authorities to impose movement restrictions and undertake culling to contain the infection.

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India's first indigenous H5N1 vaccine: What we know

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the vaccine has been developed by ICAR-NIHSAD in Bhopal. The vaccine targets H5N1 clade 2.3.2.1a, as identified in the government's announcement.

The development is important because avian influenza outbreaks can spread rapidly among susceptible bird populations. A vaccine developed using an Indian research and disease-surveillance ecosystem could strengthen the country's ability to respond to circulating strains.

However, the announcement does not, by itself, establish when the vaccine will become commercially available, how it will be deployed across poultry farms or what vaccination protocols will be followed. These details will be important in assessing its eventual impact.

Fresh bird flu outbreaks in India raise concern

The vaccine announcement comes amid recent H5N1 detections in poultry.

In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, H5N1 infection was confirmed in November after sudden bird deaths were reported at poultry farms. As of November 13, 35,647 birds had died in the affected zone. Authorities initiated culling operations within a one-kilometre radius of the affected premises and restricted poultry movement. Around 40,000 chickens were subsequently reported to have been culled as part of containment measures.

Andhra Pradesh has also reported outbreaks. In October, bird flu was confirmed in poultry in Anantapur district, including Siddarampuram village in Bukkarayasamudram mandal. The state government subsequently declared infected and surveillance zones, restricting poultry movement to limit the spread.

These incidents follow a wider pattern of avian influenza outbreaks across India. According to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying's 2025-26 annual report, outbreaks during 2025 affected states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Bihar, among others.

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Why an indigenous poultry vaccine matters

Bird flu is caused by influenza viruses that primarily infect birds. Highly pathogenic strains such as H5N1 can cause severe disease and high mortality in poultry, making early detection and containment essential.

Outbreak control has traditionally involved surveillance, testing, culling infected and exposed birds, restricting movement from affected areas, and improving biosecurity on farms. Vaccination could add another preventive tool, helping protect susceptible poultry populations when used as part of a scientifically monitored control strategy.

The development also has a wider public-health dimension. H5N1 can occasionally infect humans, particularly those who have close, unprotected contact with infected birds or contaminated environments. However, human infections remain uncommon, and sustained human-to-human transmission has not been established.

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People should avoid handling sick or dead birds with bare hands and report unusual bird deaths to veterinary authorities. Poultry and eggs should be handled hygienically and cooked thoroughly.

India's first indigenous H5N1 poultry vaccine marks an important research milestone. Its real-world value will depend on effective deployment, continued surveillance, biosecurity and coordination between animal-health and public-health authorities. With fresh outbreaks highlighting the vulnerability of poultry populations, the vaccine could become an important addition to India's bird flu prevention strategy.

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