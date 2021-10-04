Inching Towards Menopause? Rujuta Diwekar Recommends These Top 3 Must Do's

Menopause can lead to symptoms like hot flashes, irregular periods and mood swings

Theoretically, menopause is just the end of a women's menstrual cycle. But, it's not a simple phase to experience. It is a natural hormonal milestone for women. But there are a lot of changes that the body goes through and many women may not be prepared for it. They are often caught off guard by those changes. To address the issue, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar spoke about it in her latest Instagram video. She highlighted what exactly happens during menopause and what a woman needs to do. She captioned the post, "Menopause - Facts not fear."

So, what happens during menopause? Rujuta Diwekar says the ovaries produce hormones like oestrogen and progesterone. During menopause, the ovaries start shrinking. The level of oestrogen and progesterone starts falling as the ovaries get smaller with time. Women don't experience periods anymore.

But in this scenario, if oestrogen falls drastically, it could lead to other issues. Women may have craving for certain foods, mood swings, sudden hair loss, pigmentation, patches on the skin, night sweats and hot flashes.

So, the body prepares a woman from two years prior to menopause to support in that phase. Many women also see a mild increase in fat in the body. Fat cells prevent sudden drop of oestrogen in the body. Fat cells ensure that the oestrogen doesn't drop drastically but slowly.

Rujuta said after all this, the body returns to the shape and size at which it has always been. So, don't struggle with this too much. Often people get worried and start dieting. But Rujuta tells them not to do that since random diet plans and over-exercising may lead to further issues.

Rujuta Diwekar suggests these tips while heading towards menopause:

1) Diet

Rujuta says diet plays an important role at this time. Women must try to have all the nutrients and micro-nutrients, and not be completely dependent on menopause supplements available in the market. She stresses on following local, seasonal and traditional diets.

Eat seasonal, local and traditional foods during menopause, says Rujuta

She stated traditional diet habits were important because they serve a person with a variety of nutrients that are important for the body. She warned women against following any random diet plan, especially when they are heading towards menopause. Do not fast, she said.

2) Exercise

Do the kind of exercises that would increase strength, stamina, flexibility and stability. Perform yoga regularly since it incorporates everything. Strength training and cardio are important. Rujuta suggested doing strength training two days a week. She told women to exercise for about three hours every week.

3) Rest and recovery

Rujuta also said that women must make sure they take a nap for at least 20 minutes in the afternoon and prepone their bedtime.

Here's the complete video by Rujuta Diwekar:

So, follow these basic instructions if you are in the stage of menopause. Eat properly, exercise and take enough rest.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.