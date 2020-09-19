Menopause: 8 Diet Tips From Nutritionist To Ease Menopause Symptoms

Menopause: A healthy diet and lifestyle can ease symptoms of menopause

Menopause is a transition in a woman's life as her menstrual cycle comes to an end. It is confirmed 12 months post the final period. Symptoms like hot flashes, weight gain, headache, vaginal dryness, mood swings, and not being able to concentrate; are experienced during menopause. This happens because the levels of an important female hormone known as oestrogen start to decline, disrupting the normal cyclical patterns of other hormones too. This can negatively impact your metabolism, bone density, and cholesterol levels. Many women need to include supplements to ease out the symptoms.

But, there are also natural ways through which you can easily tackle the menopausal problems. Read on to find out more.

Diet tips to reduce menopause symptoms

1. Include loads of fruits and vegetables:

Fruits and vegetables are loaded with vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, kale, broccoli, bok Choy, and Brussels sprouts, are found to be very beneficial in the dropping estrogen levels. Dark berries like strawberries and blueberries may help in lowering the blood pressure. So, include raw, fresh, local and seasonal fruits and vegetables in your plate every day.

2. Eat foods rich in calcium and vitamin D:

The changes in hormones may lead to weak bones. Hence, increasing the intake of calcium and vitamin D, also for the latter's better absorption is important to rule out the risk of osteoporosis. Include foods like yogurt, milk, cheese, green leafy vegetables, tofu and beans. For vitamin D, you can also soak in the morning sun for 15-20 minutes or so, wearing light clothes for letting the sun rays in. Alternatively, you can opt for supplements under expert's supervision

3. Eat more phytoestrogens rich foods:

Phytoestrogens are naturally occurring compounds in plants that mimic the effect of estrogen. Hence, balance the hormones. Foods that are rich in phytoestrogens are soyabeans, tofu, flaxseeds, linseeds, sesame seeds and beans.

Flaxseeds are rich in phytoestrogens

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Include protein-rich foods:

When you have more good sources of protein, you prevent the loss of lean muscle mass that happens with age. Also, meals rich in protein keeps you feeling full and hence, you intake fewer calories throughout the day. Think of legumes, seeds, nuts, soy, eggs, meat and fish as a good source of it.

5. Drink enough water:

Dryness is a commonly experienced symptom of menopause in women, likely because the estrogen levels drop. Drinking 2-3 liters of water can ease that out, while also reducing bloating caused by hormonal imbalances.

6. Reduce the intake of processed sugar and carbs:

Sharp rise and fall in the blood sugar levels is what a diet high in refined sugar and carbs do to your body. It might increase the risk of depression amongst menopausal women, while also affecting their bone quality and cholesterol levels.

7. Avoid foods that trigger symptoms:

Hot flashes, anxiety, night sweats, and sleep deprivation are best kept a check on. Hence, avoid spicy foods, caffeinated beverages, alcohol, and high-salted foods; as it may increase the chances of developing a high blood pressure.

8. Include healthy fats:

Healthy fats such as omega-3 fatty acids might decrease the frequency of hot flashes and the severity of night sweats. Have a handful of dried fruits, nuts and seeds each day, as they are a rich source of many micronutrients like vitamins- A, E, B, zinc, magnesium, calcium iron and potassium.

Menopause is linked to many ailments including a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disorders. A whole-foods diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, high quality protein and dairy products may help ease out the impact on hormones. But remember, no healthy diet is really healthy without including some form of exercises in it. So, make time to stay fit too.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.