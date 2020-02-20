Menopause Symptoms: Know How Eating A Healthy Diet Can Help In Reducing Severity Of Menopause Symptoms

Eating fresh and fruits and vegetables can prevent and reduce severity of menopause symptoms

Highlights Women in menopausal age should avoid alcohol

They should not eat high-salt foods

They need to consume a Nutritious, balanced diet

Fresh fruits and vegetables are an important part of a healthy, balanced diet. They are rich in fibre and numerous other vitamins and minerals that help you with digestion, maintain a healthy weight and prevent diseases. And if a recent study is to be believed, eating fruits and vegetables can also play a role reducing menopause symptoms. Although hormone therapy has been proven to be an acceptable method for treatment of menopause-related symptoms for many women, the search for nonpharmacologic treatment options is ongoing, especially for women with certain risk factors and those who are not candidates for hormone therapy.

As part of the study, published in Menopause: The Journal of the North American Menopause Society, there has been a focus on identifying modifiable lifestyle factors that can prevent or reduce menopause symptoms.

Symptoms of menopause can be quite distressing. It is indeed the most discomforting phase in a woman's life.

Also read: Early Menopause Increases Health Risks After 60: Study

Following are some symptoms that perimenopause and menopausal women go through:

Hot flashes

Weight gain and slow metabolism

Vaginal dryness

Irregular periods

Night sweats

Sleep problems

Mood swings

"This small cross-sectional study provides some preliminary evidence regarding the influence of fruit and vegetable intake on menopause symptoms," said study researcher Stephanie Faubion from The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) in the US, reports IANS.

Researchers also said that previous studies have suggested that your diet can influence metabolism, oestrogen production and eventually symptoms of menopause.

Also read: Menopause Symptoms: 5 Tips That Can Make Menopause Easy For You

Diet to reduce menopause symptoms

A nutritious balanced diet is required to reduce severity of menopause symptoms and prevent them. In the said study, specific fruits and vegetables, and their effect of various menopause symptoms was also analysed. Apple was one fruit which was found to be helpful in preventing menopause symptoms.

Other foods that can help in preventing/reducing severity of menopause symptoms

1. Dairy products (milk, yogurt, cheese, cottage cheese)

2. Healthy fats (ghee, fatty fish, flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts)

3. Whole grains

4. Fresh fruits and vegetables

5. Foods with phytoestrogens (soybeans, chickpeas, peanuts, flax seeds, barley, grapes, berries, plums, green and black tea)

6. Good quality protein (eggs, fish, meat, lentils and legumes, soy foods, dairy products)

Also read: Weight Gain And Menopause: Reasons Why You Gain Weight During Menopause

Menopause symptoms: Foods that you need to avoid to keep symptoms away

1. Sugary and processed foods

2. Alcohol

3. Caffeine

4. Spicy foods

5. High salt foods (frozen and packaged food)

The bottom line is to understand that women nearing their menopause age, which is around 45 to 55 (or even earlier in some cases), should make a definite shift towards eating healthy, exercising regularly, being physically active, taking less stress and sleeping well.

Also read: Top 6 Nutritional Tips For 40 Plus Women

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.