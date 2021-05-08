Nutritional Tips For Menopause: From Calcium-Rich Foods To Berries, Here's What You Should Eat

During menopause a woman's body goes through hormonal changes

Menopause marks the end of menstrual cycles in women. It is a phase that each woman goes through. Menopause may bring some unpleasant symptoms due to the hormonal changes the body goes through during this phase. Some of these symptoms include hot flashes, insomnia, vaginal dryness, weight gain, depression, anxiety, difficulty concentration, memory problems and others. But simple changes in diet and lifestyle can help women manage these symptoms effectively. Right nutrition and an active lifestyle can help reduce the severity of menopause-related symptoms. Recently fitness expert and nutritionist, Diksha Chhabra took to Instagram and shared a few tips that can help women during menopause. Read on and know the hacks she revealed.

Ways to manage menopause symptoms

"Menopause is that one phase that all women have to go through..Well some changes cannot be dodged but many can be better managed with right diet," Chhabra writes in the caption.

1. Add calcium to diet

With age, the bone density in women decreases due to hormone changes during menopause. Adding more calcium-rich foods to a diet can help strengthen bones. Also, do not forget to add enough vitamin D as well for better absorption of calcium consumed.

Menopause: Add calcium-rich foods to your diet for healthy bones

2. Healthy fats

According to the nutritionist, women must consume healthy fats to reduce the frequency of hot flashes.

3. Whole grains

Whole grains are loaded with fibre. Chhabra mentions that it will reduce the risk of diabetes in women.

4. Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and cranberries are high in antioxidants, phytoestrogens and essential vitamins. Ladies, do not forget to add the goodness of colourful tiny berries to your diet.

5. Keep yourself hydrated

Make sure that you are hydrated throughout the day. Consume an adequate amount of water and drink plenty of juices, lemon water, buttermilk or coconut water.

She further adds that women should also eat enough quality protein. Whereas, foods high in salt and spices should be avoided. Also, stay physically active and exercise regularly.

(Diksha Chhabra is a Delhi-based fitness expert and sports nutritionist)

