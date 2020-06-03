Control Type-2 Diabetes Risk With Fibre Loaded Whole Grains; Know Other Preventive Measures

Diabetes risk: Eating whole grains can control the risk of type-2 diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic condition that requires constant management of blood sugar levels. If left uncontrolled diabetes can lead to some severe complications. Several factors can put you at a higher risk of diabetes including genetics, obesity, poor diet and lifestyle. Adjustments in diet and fitness routine are recommended to prevent diabetes. A healthy and balanced diet is advised to control diabetes risk as well as to prevent several other diseases. Adding foods high in fibre and other essential nutrients can help you control the risk. There has been a link between whole grains and type-2 diabetes risk. Read on to understand the connection between the two and much more about diabetes risk.

Diabetes: Can whole grains help you control the risk?

Whole grains are well-packed with fibre. According to a study published in The Journal of Nutrition, wholegrain intake is associated with an 11% and 7% lower risk of type 2 diabetes per whole-grain serving (16 g) per day for men and women, respectively. For men, intake of all whole grains cereal including wheat, rye and oats was linked with the controlled risk. On the other hand, in women, only wheat and oats were significantly associated with lower risk.

A healthy and balanced diet can help you control diabetes risk

Other ways to control type-2 diabetes risk

Reduce your sugar intake. Too much sugar is harmful to your body in several ways. You should also control the consumption of refined carbs.

Regular exercise is essential for a healthy body. It is linked with a controlled risk of several chronic diseases. Staying physically active can help you control the risk.

Regular exercise can help you lose weight and controlled risk of diabetes

Avoid carbonated drinks and more water throughout the day.

Try to maintain a healthy weight. Add more fibre to your diet. Exercise will also help you lose weight effectively.

