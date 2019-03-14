7 Most Simple Tips To Keep Your Blood Sugar Levels Under Good Control

Exercise regularly to prevent spikes in blood sugar levels

People with diabetes must take utmost care of keeping a check on their blood sugar levels. Hyperglycemia or high blood sugar is a condition which occurs when blood sugar is above 180 mg/dL. High blood sugar level can be dangerous for people with diabetes and may cause problems in the long run. It can cause vision problems, foot ulcers, kidney failures, heart attacks, damage to the nervous system and much more. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle which includes regular exercise (especially strength training), and some diet tips can help in maintaining blood sugar levels in diabetics.

Lifestyle tips to regulate blood sugar levels

1. Monitor blood sugar levels regularly: The thing with high blood sugar is that it doesn't show any symptoms until it reaches above 200 mg/dL. For people with diabetes, it is important that you keep checking blood sugar levels multiple times in a day. Home glucose monitor is a must for people with diabetes.

2. Exercise regularly: Regular exercise can improve insulin sensitivity and may also help you lose weight. Improved insulin sensitivity will help your cells use sugar in bloodstream in a better way. What's more is that exercise helps your muscles use blood sugar for muscle contraction and energy. Strength training, brisk walking, dancing, hiking, cycling and swimming are good exercises to keep your blood sugar under control.

3. Keep a check on your carbs: The body breaks carbs into sugar which it uses as energy. While some carbs are necessary for the body, there are others may result in a spike in your blood sugar levels. In order to prevent spikes in blood sugar levels, avoid consumption of refined carbs like white bread, pasta, pizza, burger, processed and packaged food amongst others.

4. Drink enough water: Along with maintaining hydration levels in the body, drinking enough water helps the kidneys to flush out excess blood sugar through urine.

5. Include low glycemic index foods in your diet: Studies show that consuming low glycemic index foods can increase fasting blood sugar levels. Legumes, leafy greens, sweet potato, quinoa, meats, non-starchy vegetables, fish and nuts and seeds are examples of foods with low glycemic index.

6. Practice portion control: Portion control is the key to maintaining weight, weight loss and keeping your blood sugar levels under control. Keeping your weight under control can prevent risks of type 2 diabetes. Portion control is a practice that can help in reducing calorie intake, thus reducing blood sugar spikes. Measure and weigh your portions, use smaller plates, read food labels, check serving sizes and eat your food slowly.

7. Eat more fibre: While avoiding excessive intake of fibre, try to include fibre in your diet as it can help in managing blood sugar levels. Fibre rich foods slow down the rate of carb break down in the body, thus reducing the pace at which body absorbs sugars from food. Soluble fibre can help in blood sugar levels under contro. Whole grains, fruits, legumes and vegetables are examples of foods with soluble fibre.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.