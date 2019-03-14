This World Kidney Day Follow This Renal Diet To Keep Your Kidneys Healthy!

World Kidney Day 2019: Renal diet allows the person to limit the intake of salt.

Have you ever heard of renal diet? We will tell you what this diet actually is. A renal diet is one that is low in the nutrients sodium, potassium and phosphorous. A renal diet also promotes the importance of consuming high-quality protein but in limited quantities. The diet usually limits fluids. Renal diet is usually recommended to patients with late stages of chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease. Some patients may also need to limit the mineral calcium. The diet helps in preventing the buildup of these micronutrients in the blood which further reduces complications, such as high blood pressure, fluid overload, arrhythmia, bone disorders and vascular calcification.

People with compromised kidney function or a chronic kidney disease must follow a renal or kidney diet in order to cut down the amount of waste in their blood. Wastes in the blood usually comes from the food and liquids that are consumed. When kidney does not function smoothly it does not filter or remove the wastes properly. If wastes are left in the blood they can have a negative affect on a patients electrolytes. Following a renal diet may help improve the kidney function and slower down the progression of complete kidney failure. Let us explain you how to follow this diet.

Renal diet is usually low in the micronutrients like sodium, phosphorus and potassium.

Here's how you can follow the renal diet:

1. Sodium

Sodium is the mineral found in salt (sodium chloride), and is used in almost all dishes. Renal diet allows the person to limit the intake of salt in your diet. Thus, reducing salt or sodium is an important tool in controlling if you are suffering from kidney disease. You can use other healthy alternatives like lemon, vinegar or pepper. Also, you must avoid processed and packaged foods like ham, salamis, sausages, chips, bacon and other junk food as they contain excess quantities of salt.

2. Potassium

Potassium is a mineral which is involved in how the muscles work. When kidneys do not function properly, potassium tends to build up in the blood. This can affect the way your heart beats, and can even lead to a heart attack. Potassium is found in some fruits and vegetables; dairy products and meats. Therefore, you must avoid bananas, prune juice, granola, bran cereals, tomatoes, winter squash, oranges, dried beans and pumpkins.

3. Phosphorus

Phosphorus is another mineral that can build up in your blood when your kidneys do not function properly. When there is an excess amount of phosphorus build up; calcium can be pulled from your bones and can collect in your skin or blood vessels. This could further lead to weakening of the bones. Dairy products have some amount of phosphorus and you should avoid them. You should also limit the intake of mushrooms, Brussels sprouts, dried beans, broccoli and beer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.