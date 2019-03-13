Are You On A High-Protein Diet? Here's How It Can Affect Your Kidneys; Expert Nutritionist Tells It All

A high-protein diet may worsen kidney function in people who are already suffering fromkidney disease.

Highlights Proteins helps in reducing the calorie the intake Proteins can negatively effect your kidney "We require only 1 gram of protein per kg ideal body weight"

Proteins! Proteins! Proteins! Well! We all have heard so much about this wonder nutrient and the many benefits that it offers. The king of nutrients protein is a molecule which is made up of all the essential amino acid chains. The nutrient protein helps in performing the several body's functions smoothly. Proteins helps in reducing the calorie the intake which in turn helps in quick weight loss, promotes better quality of life, better sleep and speedy recovery from any injury. Moreover, it helps in building muscle mass, tissue repair and boosts metabolism.

The nutrient protein helps in performing the several body's functions smoothly.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: World Kidney Day 2019: 6 Kidney-Friendly You Must Include In Your Diet

As excess of everything is bad; even excess amount of proteins can negatively effect your kidney despite the many health benefits this nutrient offers. Let us give you an detailed explanation of this. Kidneys are an important organ of the body. They filter waste compounds, excess nutrients and liquids out of the bloodstream, which further helps in urinating. Kidneys need to work hard to clear the metabolites of protein from your body, leading to an increased strain on the kidneys. A diet high in proteins may increase their workload a little. A high-protein diet may worsen kidney function in people who are already suffering from kidney disease. This is because your body may have trouble eliminating all the waste products of protein metabolism. Therefore, you must try eating proteins in limited quantities. Since, proteins are found in both plant and animals. You should be careful while choosing the right combination of proteins.

Delhi-based nutritionist Monisha Ashokan says, "Protein is an essential nutrient for tissue repair, growth, development and muscle building. However we require only 1 gram of protein per kg ideal body weight. However these days a popular fad diet called the Atkins diet which is a high protein is being followed by many people. We have all heard about the Atkins diets and that it helps in weight loss but do we know the side effects of this diet on our kidneys?"

Also read: This World Kidney Day, Make Kidney Health Accessible For Everyone, Everywhere: Here's How

"If proteins are consumed in excess quantities it creates excess protein metabolites that have to be filtered by the kidneys which over burdens the kidneys. Further if they kidney is not healthy and cannot filter that waste, it builds up in our blood and can causes anorexia, nausea and weakness Thus, a high protein diet needs to be followed with utmost caution," says nutritionist Monisha Ashokan.

To conclude it is always a good idea to consult your doctor before starting a protein-rich diet. This is especially important if you have kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or any other chronic health condition. Also, it is important that you choose your proteins wisely. You should choose some healthy sources of protein like whole eggs, chicken, legumes, fish, dairy products and nuts.

Also read: Add These Protein-Packed Foods In Your Dinner For Quick Weight Loss

(Monisha Ashokan is a nutritionist at Nourish Me)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.