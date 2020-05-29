Diabetes Diet: Expert Explains How Pistachios Can Help Control Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes diet: Pistachios may help control blood sugar levels

Diabetes can be managed effectively with a healthy diet. It is extremely important to control blood sugars to fight the complications linked with it. Adding certain foods to your diet can result in controlled blood sugar levels. Dried fruits and nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients. It is advised to consume a certain amount of nuts every day to receive essential nutrients and micro-nutrients. Pistachio is a super healthy nut that can is diabetes-friendly. If consumed in the right quantity, pistachios may help regulate blood sugar levels.

The glycemic index determines the effect of the food consumed on blood sugar levels. Foods with a low glycemic index are beneficial for diabetics. Pistachios have a low-glycemic index making it safe for diabetics. Studies have also highlighted that eating pistachios can help lower blood sugar levels.

Dr. Mike Roussell who is a nutritionist explained in an online panel discussion, "A diabetic will not experience a spike in blood sugar levels after consumption of pistachios. Eating pistachios at night may result in lower blood sugars in the morning. Having them before a meal may also regulate your body's response to the meal consumed."

Other benefits of eating pistachios

"Pistachio is a healthy snack. It is beneficial for kids as well. It is loaded with protein which makes it an appropriate source of plant-based protein for vegetarians. Eating them in moderation can also help you maintain a healthy weight." Dr. Roussell added.

Pistachios may also control blood pressure and cholesterol levels. These benefits can boost overall heart health.

Excess of anything is bad. You can add pistachios to your diabetes diet in moderation. You may as consult your doctor to know the exact quantity according to the severity of your condition.

