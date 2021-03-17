Are You On A Vegan Diet? Up Your Intake Of Omega-3 Fatty Acids With These Tips

Following a vegan diet can help you maintain a healthy weight

A vegan diet focuses on the consumption of plant-based products. Following a vegan diet can offer you multiple health benefits. It can help in weight loss, lower your blood sugar levels, reduce the risk of heart disease and much more. When following a vegan diet, it is essential to find the right replacement of foods that can help you achieve all the essential nutrients in the right quantity. Similarly, omega-3 fatty acids are usually found in animal-based foods. But it is extremely crucial to add an adequate amount of omega-3 fatty acids to your diet. Here are some sources of omega-3 you can add to your vegan diet.

Soumita Biswas who is a Chief Nutritionist at Aster RV Hospital says "While the vegan diet has been declared to be safe, there is a health risk if people do not find the right replacements for certain nutrients which they were otherwise obtaining from animal-based sources or dairy. Specific supplements can also be taken post consultation with a nutritionist. As long as the individual eats a balanced diet where they are getting all the required nutrients, it is safe."

How to increase your omega-3 intake when following a vegan diet

Importance of omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial to your mental health in several ways. According to studies, it can help you reduce the symptoms of depression and anxiety. These healthy fats also play a role in improving eye health. One of the popular health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids includes better heart function. Adding optimum levels of omega-3 fatty acids is linked with a reduced risk of heart disease as it helps in controlling risk factors such as high blood pressure, bad cholesterol levels, inflammation and others.

Omega-3 fatty acids can lower the risk of heart disease

Vegan sources of omega-3 fatty acids

You can start by adding food sources of omega-3 fatty acids in optimum quantities. Some of the best food sources include- chia seeds, Brussels sprouts, walnuts, hemp seeds, flaxseeds, soybean oil and kidney beans.

Daily requirement of omega-3 fatty acids

An adult male requires 1.6 grams of omega-3 daily while a female requires 1.1 grams daily.

You should take supplements of omega-3 fatty acids only when prescribed by an expert.

(Soumita Biswas is a Chief Nutritionist at Aster RV Hospital)

