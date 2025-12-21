Ignoring Basics After 30 Can Cost You Your Health, Says Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

Hitting your 30s often comes with mixed feelings. On one hand, you feel more settled and confident. On the other hand, there is constant noise around ageing, hormones, weight gain and health issues. Many people believe that once you cross 30, your body suddenly starts breaking down. But that is not really true. Most health problems do not appear overnight. They build slowly, often because we ignore the basics for years.

That is exactly what nutritionist Nmami Agarwal highlights in an Instagram post. She posts a no-nonsense reminder about common health mistakes people make after turning 30. Her message is clear and calming. “Turning 30 doesn't break your body. Ignoring basics does,” she writes.

Here is a simple breakdown of what Nmami Agarwal points out:

1. Overlooking Calcium And Vitamin D

Many people start caring about bones only when joint pain begins. Nmami Agarwal explains that bone and muscle loss start quietly, much before any visible signs. Low calcium and vitamin D can increase the risk of osteopenia and osteoporosis. These deficiencies weaken bone strength over time. The scary part is that bone loss can happen for years before fractures or pain show up.

2. Skipping Strength Training

Doing only cardio and calling it fitness is another common mistake. The nutritionist points out that cardio alone can actually speed up muscle loss as we age. Strength training helps preserve muscle mass and keeps metabolism strong. Muscle loss is slow and silent. You usually notice it only when daily tasks start feeling harder than before.

3. Skipping Regular Health Checkups

“I feel fine” is not a health report. Nmami Agarwal stresses that many lifestyle diseases stay silent until real damage is done. She recommends regular checks for:

Blood sugar (FBS or HbA1c)

Cholesterol (lipid profile)

Thyroid (TSH)

CBC

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Iron or ferritin

Blood pressure

These tests help catch issues early, when they are still easy to manage.

In her caption, Nmami drops a truth bomb. “Most lifestyle diseases don't announce themselves early. They whisper. For years.” She also reminds everyone that the 30s are not about panic. They are about prevention.

The nutritionist's advice is simple. Do not wait for symptoms. Do not ignore strength training. Do not delay basic blood work. Small steps taken early can save you from big problems later. As she says, swipe, save and fix it early.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.