ICMR Launches India's Largest Biomedical Technology Transfer Platform

India has taken a major step towards strengthening its healthcare innovation ecosystem. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) launched the Medical Innovations Patent Mitra: Innovators-to-Industry (I2I) Connect platform. This is being described as India's largest biomedical innovation and technology transfer platform, which aims to bridge the gap between laboratory research and commercial healthcare products. It was launched at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi and focuses on turning Indian medical research into practical healthcare solutions that can reach hospitals, laboratories, and patients faster. The platform aims to support India's goal of becoming more self-reliant in healthcare technologies.

Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, and Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said, "This initiative marks a decisive step in connecting Indian science with industry, ensuring that innovations developed in our laboratories translate into technologies that strengthen public health and advance Viksit Bharat. India is moving from being a consumer of health technologies to becoming a global source of affordable and innovative healthcare solutions, powered by institutions like ICMR and strong industry partnerships."

Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director General, ICMR and Secretary, Department of Health Research, said, "Medical Innovations Patent Mitra reflects ICMR's commitment to ensuring that cutting-edge research moves beyond laboratories to reach people through strong industry partnerships and impactful technology transfer."

One of the biggest highlights of the launch was the transfer of 41 public health technologies from ICMR institutes and innovators to industry partners. These technologies cover vaccines, diagnostic tools, medical devices, and other biomedical solutions. Through this platform, industries can take these technologies forward for development, manufacturing, and large-scale use. The initiative also promotes stronger collaboration between scientists, startups, healthcare institutions, and private companies. More than 100 healthcare technologies were showcased during the event to encourage partnerships and investment opportunities.

What Is The Medical Innovations Patent Mitra Platform?

The Medical Innovations Patent Mitra platform is a system created by ICMR to support biomedical innovation and technology transfer. In simple terms, it acts as a bridge between researchers who develop medical technologies and industries that can manufacture and distribute them.

The platform focuses on several areas, including:

Supporting patent protection for healthcare innovations

Helping researchers transfer technologies to industry partners

Speeding up commercialisation of indigenous medical products

Encouraging collaboration between scientists, startups, and companies

Improving access to affordable healthcare technologies

ICMR has designed this so that innovations developed in Indian laboratories do not remain unused. Instead, they can move into real healthcare settings and benefit people across the country.

Details Of The 41 Health Technologies Transferred

The event saw the transfer of 41 public health technologies, making it one of the biggest technology-sharing efforts in India's biomedical sector. These technologies cover multiple healthcare areas and are expected to support future manufacturing and research.

Some important technologies include:

Glycoconjugate vaccines for Typhoid

Recombinant vaccines for Paratyphoid

Diagnostic technologies for Japanese Encephalitis

Testing solutions related to Tuberculosis

Diagnostic support for Mpox

Medical devices and biomedical tools for public health challenges

A major achievement was the transfer of inactivated Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) virus biomaterials and Chandipura virus biomaterials to industry partners. This is considered a first-of-its-kind step in India and could improve vaccine research and manufacturing capabilities. These transfers may help strengthen preparedness against infectious diseases and support domestic biomedical production.

How The Platform Can Benefit India

The launch of this platform could have long-term benefits for India's healthcare ecosystem. Usually, research institutions and industries often worked separately, slowing down the journey from innovation to patient use. The I2I platform attempts to solve this issue by creating direct connections.

The initiative may help India reduce dependence on imported medical technologies and promote locally developed products. It can also create opportunities for startups working in diagnostics, biotechnology, therapeutics, and medical devices.

Another advantage is faster access to affordable healthcare solutions. If innovations move quickly from research labs to production units, hospitals and patients could benefit sooner. This may also improve healthcare availability in smaller cities and rural areas.

ICMR's launch of the Medical Innovations Patent Mitra platform marks an important moment for India's biomedical sector. By combining innovation, patent support, industry partnerships, and technology transfer, the initiative aims to create a complete ecosystem for healthcare development.

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