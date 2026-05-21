Handwashing Still Matters: Frequent Infectious Disease Outbreaks Like Ebola, Hantavirus Remind Why Basic Hygiene Is Crucial

In an era of global travel and rapid urbanisation, deadly infectious disease outbreaks like Ebola and Hantavirus continue to dominate headlines. These dangerous pathogens often trigger widespread panic. However, public health experts constantly emphasise that the most effective weapon against the spread of disease is already in every household: basic hand hygiene. While it is easy to overlook this fundamental act of health and hygiene, handwashing is a simple yet effective practice that remains crucial. These recent outbreaks highlight that the basics of hygiene are not only relevant but essential for public health.

Handwashing is our first line of defence against germs. It removes bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens that can cause severe health issues. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has long emphasised the importance of hand hygiene in preventing the spread of infections, and the evidence is clear. A study published in The Lancet establishes that interventions promoting handwashing with soap reduce the overall burden of acute respiratory infections (ARIs) by 17%, with upper respiratory infections specifically dropping by 26%.

The Covid-19 pandemic amplified the conversation around hygiene and handwashing. While the coronavirus is primarily spread through respiratory droplets, the emphasis on hand hygiene has led to a resurgence in discussions about the importance of this simple act. Public health initiatives have encouraged people to wash their hands frequently, especially after being in public places or touching surfaces often touched by others. The pandemic has taught everyone that individual actions like handwashing can have a collective impact, ultimately changing the course of disease transmission.

How handwashing helps

Throughout the day, your hands accumulate viruses, bacteria, and environmental dirt. When you touch your eyes, nose, or mouth, these microbes gain easy entry into the body. Handwashing solves this problem. Many viruses, including influenza and coronaviruses, are surrounded by a lipid membrane. Soap molecules disrupt this fatty layer, effectively dismantling the virus and rendering it harmless. The physical act of rubbing your hands together creates friction. This friction lifts dirt, grease, and microbes from the skin's surface, allowing them to be rinsed away.

When to wash hands

Before and after: Preparing food, eating, or treating wounds

Preparing food, eating, or treating wounds After using: The restroom, changing diapers, or blowing your nose

The restroom, changing diapers, or blowing your nose After touching: Animals, animal waste, garbage, or public surfaces

Despite the wealth of information available, handwashing rates remain surprisingly low in many communities. This lack of adherence to basic hygiene practices can lead to increased transmission rates of preventable diseases. Education and access to clean water and soap are essential components in promoting handwashing.

The importance of handwashing extends beyond personal health; it contributes to community health and safety. When individuals prioritise hygiene, it protects those who are most vulnerable- children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions. Outbreaks like Ebola and Hantavirus demonstrate that infectious diseases do not recognise borders, making hand hygiene a collective responsibility that must be taken seriously by everyone.

In conclusion, the lessons from past and present infectious disease outbreaks underscore the critical role of handwashing in public health. Simple hygiene practices can significantly diminish the risk of disease transmission, protect communities, and save lives.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.