How To Improve Non-REM Sleep: Expert Shares 3 Simple Ways To Improve Deep Sleep

Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee shared an Instagram reel highlighting simple ways to improve non-REM sleep, the stage of sleep crucial for deep restoration and overall health. According to Mukherjee, making small adjustments to your sleep routine can have a big impact on the quality of your sleep.

Here's what she said in her reel:

Sleep by 11 p.m.: Non-REM sleep dominates the first half of the night. “Sleeping earlier improves its quality,” Mukherjee says.

Blue light from phones, tablets and computers can disrupt non-REM sleep. Mukherjee recommends avoiding screens for at least an hour before bedtime. Instead, consider relaxing activities such as reading a book, listening to soothing music or practising light stretching to prepare your body for rest. Calm your nervous system before sleep: Once in bed, Mukherjee suggests a simple breathing exercise to calm the mind and body. Inhale for four counts, hold for four counts and exhale for five. She suggests repeating this cycle three to four times. This technique “slows your mind, relaxes your body, and prepares you for deep, restorative sleep,” she says.

What Is NREM Sleep?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, there are various stages of sleep. NREM sleep is the first and lightest stage. It occurs just after you fall asleep. It usually lasts only a few minutes and makes up about 5% of your total sleep. After this, your sleep deepens as you enter stage 2 NREM sleep, which is deeper sleep than stage 1.

