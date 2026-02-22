Expert Shares The Importance Of Non-REM Sleep For Body Repair And Overall Health

Do you know about REM and non-REM sleep? REM stands for Rapid Eye Movement, according to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee. In an Instagram video, she elaborates on the two types of sleep and talks about the various properties of non-REM sleep. She also discusses what happens next if the sleep is disturbed.

The nutritionist begins the video by asking, “What type of sleep is great for body repair so that you wake up fresh and energetic?” and continues explaining that the total amount of sleep depends on both. “Your body alternates between non-REM sleep and REM sleep,” she says.

What Is Non-REM Sleep?

Calling the non-REM sleep a form of “deep body repair”, the nutritionist counts the various benefits of Non-REM sleep -

It is restorative in nature.

It helps to regenerate skin, bone, and muscle.

It helps in detoxification.

It helps to regulate mood and blood sugar.

It gives you a lot of energy.

Signs Of Disturbed Non-REM Sleep

Also, Anjali explains what happens if the Non-REM sleep is disturbed. She shares -

You will wake up tired

You'll wake up moody

You'll wake up with a lot of body stiffness, low energy, and weight gain

Ultimately, you will feel miserable.

Hence, the need of the hour is to boost non-REM sleep.

Watch the video here:

REM is when brain activity increases and remains as high as when you're awake. While brain activity is high, the body experiences temporary muscle paralysis, with only two exceptions. Read here to know more about the sleeping patterns.



Previously, in another Instagram post, Anjali emphasised the critical role of sleep in overall health, stating, “If you are not optimising your sleep and circadian rhythm, all your other efforts like exercise and diet will be less effective.”

She further explained, “You can eat clean, exercise daily, and still not see results… if your sleep and circadian rhythm are off balance,” adding, Your body's repair, detox, and fat-burning processes depend on your internal clock. When you stay up late, eat at odd hours, or scroll past midnight, you're working against your biology.”

In conclusion, sleep is one of the primary factors in repairing various functions of the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.