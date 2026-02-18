Bad Sleep May Trigger Pre-Diabetes By Morning, Study Finds

Sleep quality, or how deeply you cycle, without any twisting or turning in bed, can be a factor that could have a direct impact on your blood sugar. If you are someone who struggles with sleep quality, then you may need to change your routine, as poor sleep can push healthy individuals towards a pre-diabetic state by morning. According to a large cohort study published in the Journal of Global Health, found that people who had less than 6 hours of sleep were bound to have problems with their blood sugar. The exact stage is referred to as ' pre-diabetes', which is a warning sign of elevated blood sugar and the prediabetic stage does signal high blood sugar, but not high enough to be called 'diabetes'. You can only figure out your levels upon testing, and the Taiwanese-based study found a direct correlation between sleep quality and pre-diabetic state. To understand exactly how bad quality sleep affects blood sugar levels, you need to understand the mechanisms behind sleep and blood sugar.

The Science Behind Sleep And Blood Sugar

The science behind having bad quality sleep and a rise in blood sugar levels can be attributed to the exact duration, frequent waking, and irregular patterns that disrupt how glucose breaks down in the body. This leads to higher fasting glucose, insulin resistance, and an increased risk of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. Sleep deprivation also leads to a steep rise in stress hormone secretion, like cortisol, which further elevates blood sugar. This is how sleep and blood sugar are related, and what this study has found has further cemented that the quality of sleep is of utmost importance, and the fact that one-third or more of adults globally have problems with their sleep quality signals that it needs to be taken seriously.

Key Findings Of The Study

The data collected in this study lasted from 1996 to 2022 and looked at the sleeping patterns for 534,238 participants. The duration of sleep varied, with 6 hours, 6 to 8 hours, and more than 8 hours, to effectively figure out how each participant pool's blood sugar levels varied upon testing. Within the number of participants, 52,208 deaths were recorded, which established the fact that those who slept 6 to 8 hours and had normal blood testing levels in the morning, if they shortened their sleep duration, then had a higher risk of all-cause mortality.

So, the study proves that poor sleep is directly linked to higher fasting glucose levels and increasing chances of pre-diabetes, which is a warning sign of developing type-1 or type-2 diabetes.

Note: The association is independent of other lifestyle factors and is a concerning factor that needs effective management.

Why This Matters For India

The Lancet journal, along with the Indian Council of Medical Research, in a national study, found that 136 million Indians are pre-diabetic as of 2023. And this stage represents people with high blood sugar but people who are not yet diabetic, flagging a large at-risk population. This is why sleep quality should be the focal point for Indians on a daily basis. But urban lifestyles with late nights, screen exposure, and stress are worsening sleep quality.

The main area of concern is the scale of the problem, which has made it a public health concern. To remedy this, sleep hygiene is a low-cost way to reduce diabetes risk. And to practise it, consistent and persistent efforts are needed for a better and healthier India.

Practical Tips To Practise Sleep Hygiene

Sleep hygiene is an essential practice that should be a part of everyday life and routine to ensure long-term health. Here are some tips to practise it daily:

You need to cool your sleeping environment by using pure cotton sheets and breathable nightwear, and keep the room well-ventilated.

Regulate the room temperature by using a temperature regulator, air conditioner, or cooler in the summer and opening the windows in the winter.

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule even during seasonal changes, as it helps regulate your internal circadian rhythm.

Avoid stimulants like caffeine or alcohol before bed, as they are proven disturbers of deep sleep.

Staying hydrated during the day and slowly reducing your water intake close to bedtime can send your body into rest mode quickly.

Have a wind-down routine, like reading, journaling, or doing some meditation before bed, to make your mind calm.

In the summer, taking a cool shower before bed can improve sleep quality, and using leg warmers in winter can keep your feet warm.

Having poor sleep isn't just about fatigue; it can alter blood sugar overnight. So, prioritising consistent, restorative sleep as part of diabetes prevention is key.

