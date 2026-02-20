'Fast Asleep, About To Fall': Trump Goes Viral For Wrong Reasons, Again

A video of US President Donald Trump appearing to doze off during a high-profile diplomatic event has surfaced online. As speakers addressed the gathering at the Board of Peace for Gaza meeting, he was seen struggling to keep his eyes open.

The clip, circulating widely on social media platform X, shows Trump seated during the launch of his Board of Peace initiative. At one moment, his eyes remained closed for a few seconds, and his head tilted slightly forward while Jasper Jeffers III delivered his presentation.

As Jeffers finished his speech and the audience began clapping, Trump suddenly straightened up and opened his eyes. After a brief pause, he appeared to realise the speech had ended and joined in the applause about two seconds later.

Cameras caught him with his eyes closed several times as the session went on. There were similar moments during a speech by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair; Trump's eyelids appeared heavy less than an hour after he had delivered his own address.

"Trump continues to struggle to stay awake as this interminable 'Board of Peace' meeting drags on," a social media post read.

The post quickly went viral, drawing widespread reactions across social media.

"Holy sh*t. Trump is fast asleep and about to fall out of his chair. This is absolutely humiliating on the world stage. Trump does not have the stamina to remain president," said one user.

Another wrote, "The world is burning, speeches about “global security,” “stability,” and “diplomacy” are being delivered from podiums; but the most realistic reflex has once again been sleep."

"Trump dozed off at the first meeting of the "Peace Council". While the participants were discussing "global stability," the 78-year-old passed out," wrote the next.

Earlier footage from a Cabinet meeting also showed Trump with his eyes closed.

One commented, "Donald Trump just fell asleep during his own Cabinet meeting. Not dozing. Not blinking slowly. Asleep. This is the President of the United States, nodding off while his administration spirals through war crimes, investigations, and chaos. It's beyond embarrassing. It's dangerous."

The Board of Peace event, held at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, brought together representatives from multiple countries to discuss peace efforts, including the situation in Gaza and broader regional stability.