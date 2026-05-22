How To Hydrate Before, After And During A Workout: A Complete Guide

Hydration is crucial for overall health and plays a significant role in performance during workouts. It is the single most critical factor for maintaining athletic performance, regulating body temperature, and preventing serious heat-related illnesses during exercise. Adequate hydration also lubricates joints and delivers nutrients to muscles. When you sweat, you lose water and essential electrolytes. Failing to replace these fluids leads to dehydration, which drastically reduces physical capability and places extra stress on your cardiovascular system. Dehydration also leads to fatigue, decreased coordination, and impaired performance, making it vital to understand how to properly hydrate before, during, and after exercise.

How to hydrate before, after and during a workout

1. Pre-workout hydration:

The goal is to start your exercise fully hydrated without feeling bloated.

Timing: Aim to drink water about 2-3 hours before exercising to ensure optimal hydration

Aim to drink water about 2-3 hours before exercising to ensure optimal hydration How much: Drink around 500 to 600 ml of water during this time

Drink around 500 to 600 ml of water during this time Electrolytes: If you plan a heavy workout or have been sweating excessively in previous days, consider consuming a sports drink to replenish electrolytes

If you plan a heavy workout or have been sweating excessively in previous days, consider consuming a sports drink to replenish electrolytes 10 to 20 minutes before: Drink another 200 to 300 ml of water

2. During the 30 minutes leading to your workout:

The goal is to match your fluid intake with your sweat loss rate.

Monitor activity level:

For workouts lasting under an hour, water is typically sufficient

For longer exercise sessions, consider drinks that contain electrolytes and carbohydrates

Hydration schedule:

Aim to drink about 7-10 ounces of fluid every 10-20 minutes of exercise

Keep a water bottle handy to encourage regular sips during breaks or moments of lower intensity

3. Hydrating after a workout

The goal is to restore any fluid deficits accumulated during the session.

If you've had an intense or long workout, consider a recovery beverage that includes electrolytes to help restore balance.

Pair hydration with a post-workout meal that includes carbohydrates and protein to help replenish glycogen stores and repair muscles.

Consume fluids gradually over the 2 hours following your workout.

Continuous hydration:

Continue to drink water throughout the day after your workout. Keeping a water bottle with you can help maintain your hydration levels.

Signs of dehydration to watch for

Stop exercising immediately if you experience any of the following warning signs:

Extreme thirst or dry mouth

Dark-colored urine

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or confusion

Unusually high heart rate for your effort level

Muscle cramping or severe fatigue

Staying hydrated before, during, and after a workout is essential for optimal performance and recovery. Following this guide can help ensure your body has the fluids it needs to support your workout regimen, improve endurance, and prevent any negative impact from dehydration. Remember, everyone's hydration needs can vary based on factors like body size, workout intensity, and environmental conditions, so listen to your body and adjust your intake accordingly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.