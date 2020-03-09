Holi Skincare: 9 Dermatologist-Recommended Tips To Prevent Eczema Flare Ups This Holi

Holi 2020: Avoid taking hot baths to prevent eczema flare ups

Holi 2020: The festival of colours, Holi is right here. Playing with colours and water is undoubtedly the best part of this festival filled with fun and frolic. Unfortunately, the festival is definitely not the best one for those with a sensitive skin, acne or eczema. In order to prevent your skin from acting up, here are some Holi skincare tips for you. In this article, though, we are going to talk about skincare tips that can help in preventing eczema flare ups. Some of these can be used as part of your pre-Holi skincare as well.

What is eczema?

Eczema is referred to a group of skin conditions that can make your skin become itchy and inflamed. It is an overactive response by your body's immune system to a foreign allergen. Atopic dermatitis or eczema is one of the most common forms of eczema experienced in early childhood. "About 15 to 20% of school going children suffer from it, but, the condition can affect adults as well," informs Dr Nidhi Singh Tandon in of her IGTVs.

Skincare tips: 10 simple ways to control eczema flares this Holi

1. Keep your moisturiser handy

If you have an eczema-prone skin, then it is important that you keep your moisturiser with you at all times. Your moisturiser should not be perfumed. It needs to be hypoallergenic, informs Dr Tandon while adding that atopic eczema results in an extremely dry skin. "Your skin barrier becomes defected. This makes you more prone to allergies infections and trans-epidermal water loss, making your skin dry and itchy. Using a moisturiser can help in retaining water, prevent itching and improve functioning of the skin barrier," she says.

2. Throw the soaps away

Alkaline soaps can be very harsh on your skin. They can dry your skin by robbing the skin of its natural oils. If you have an eczema-prone skin, make sure you use a very gentle cleanser.

Use gentle cleansers for your skin if you have eczema

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Say no to hot baths

No matter how comforting they are, it is important to avoid hot baths if you have a skin which is prone to eczema. Hot baths are also harmful for people with sensitive skin as it can draw all the moisture out from your skin and result in dry skin. Bathing for a short period of time with lukewarm water should be your preferred pick if you have eczema and a sensitive skin.

4. Wear comfortable cotton clothes

Avoid wearing fabrics like nylon as they can cause skin irritation. Airy cotton clothes are definitely better for people with eczema. Also, wash newly-bought clothes before wearing them.

5. Use humidifiers

Use of humidifiers can help in maintaining a pleasant temperature and humidity in their surroundings.

6. Take some supplements if required

If you have atopic eczema, you can resort to supplements of omega-3 fatty acids, prebiotics, probiotics and Vitamin D, says Dr Tandon.

7. Watch your diet

Certain foods can trigger eczema flares. Spot foods which cause eczema flares and note them down. Restrict intake of these foods for a few weeks and see how it affects your eczema. Cow's milk, eggs, wheat, soy products and peanuts have been identified as common eczema allergens.

Eggs are known to trigger eczema in many people

Photo Credit: iStock

8. Steer clear of the dust

Dust mites, animal danders or pollens can result in eczema flares if you have a dust allergy. Clean your beddings, pillows, furniture at least once a week with hot water. Limit use of extra drapes and carpets to prevent extra accumulation of dust in the environment that you are living in. According to Dr Tandon, you must vacuum clean your house at least once or twice a week.

9. Do patch testing

Before trying new jewellery or any skincare product, it is important for you to do a patch test first, to check if it is suiting your skin. From hair dyes to your cosmetics, anything can cause irritation on your skin. This is the reason why a patch test is a must for people with eczema.

This Holi, stay safe and take care of your skin. Apply coconut oil or any other oil (which suits you) on your skin and hair to prevent holi colours from causing any damage. Happy Holi everyone!

(Dr Nidhi Singh Tandon is a dermatologist at The Skin Art Clinic)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.