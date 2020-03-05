Holi 2020: Celebrate This Holi Guilt-Free With This Refreshing Almond Milk Thandai

Almond milk thandai cab included in your weight loss diet as well

Holi 2020: The festival of colours, Holi 2020 is almost here. This year, the festival will be celebrated on March 10. Thandai is an essential part of celebrating Holi. It is essentially a milk-based beverage made with poppy seeds, nuts, melon seeds, rose water and rose petals. Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra feels that amidst the festivities of Holi, it may get difficult to sustain energy levels throughout the day. The same can be avoided by drinking the healthy almond milk thandai, the recipe of which she shared in her latest IGTV.

Almond milk thandai: A healthier thandai variant to enjoy holi festivities, guilt-free

According to Kundra, the almond milk thandai can be an energy booster, one which acts as an instant coolant and can be a great alternative for vegans too.

"Khus Khus (poppy seeds) is the key ingredient of this thandai," she says in the video. Khus khus is also used in herbal medicines and has some amazing anti-inflammatory properties that you can bank on. What's more, it relaxes and soothes tired muscles.

Almonds, on the other, is a protein-packed nut which offers a variety of health benefits. It is rich in fibre, Vitamin E, magnesium, calcium and potassium.

Holi celebrations are incomplete without a delicious glass of thandai

How to prepare the thandai?

To make almond milk thandai, you need khus khus (1 tbsp), melon seeds (1 tbsp), sunflower seeds (1 tbsp), sauf or fennel seeds (2 tsp), black peppercorn (2-3), nutmeg powder (1/4 tsp), elaichi or cardamom powder (1/4 tsp) and pistachios powder (2-3 tbsp). Grind them all.

Now, add almond milk (800 ml) in a pan, and add the powdered mixture. Also add saffron (7-8) strands and stir well. Ensure that there are no lumps. Cook the milk till its consistency gets slightly thicker. Switch off the burner and let it cool down.

Put it in the fridge only once it has completely cooled down. Add maple syrup (6-8 tbsp) to sweeten the thandai. You can also sweeten the drink with honey. Pour the thandai in glasses and have it chilled. Watch video below to see how Kundra prepares the thandai.

This almond milk thandai is rich in protein and can be included in weight loss diet as well. What's better than that?

Here's wishing a very Happy Holi to all our readers!

