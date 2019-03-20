Protect Your Skin And Hair From Damage Caused By Holi Colours With These Quick And Easy Tips

Happy Holi 2019: Use natural Holi colours to avoid damage to skin and hair

Highlights Natural colours can be washed off easily Moisturise your skin and don't forget using the sunscreen Oil your hair strands to prevent Holi colours from seeping in

The most vibrant of all festivals, Holi 2019, is almost here. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 21. Also known as the festival of colours, Holi is celebrated by throwing Holi colours and water at each other - as a symbol of love. While it is one of the most fun-filled festivals in India, a small little backdrop of playing Holi is skin and hair damage caused by harmful chemicals in artificial colours. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi addresses this concern in one of her posts on Instagram, and suggests a few tips to prevent unnecessary damage to skin and traces of Holi colours left for weeks on your skin and hair.

Holi 2019: Skin and hair care tips you must follow

1. Use natural colours

Markets are flooded with synthetic colours but you must not buy them as it is more difficult to rub them off from your skin. These synthetic colours are the ones that stay under your nails and behind your ears for weeks. Dr Kiran suggests that you must always buy the natural, vegetable derived colours as it is much easier to wash them off.

Also read: Get Ready To Enjoy A Safe And Colourful Holi

2. Mositurise your skin as much as possible

"The more your moisturise your skin until Holi, the less likely it is for colours to seep into your skin and hair," says Dr Kiran. Your skin acts as a natural barrier and if it is dry, it means that your pores are more open. If your skin is extremely moist, then the Holi colours are much less likely to bind to the pores. You can moisturise your skin using cleansing oil or a simple cleansing balm or cleansing milk. Use heavier moisturising creams and lots of sunscreen on your skin to prevent damage caused by chemicals in Holi colours.

Happy Holi 2019: Use natural colours only as they are easier to wash off from your skin

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Quick And Simple Tips To Take Care Of Your Skin And Hair This Holi!

3. Oil your hair

Days before Holi, you can oil your hair (not necessarily from the scalp). This will help in moisturising your hair and prevent Holi colours from seeping into hair. You can apply some coconut oil to your hair strands for moisturising hair. This will make hair stronger and more resilient to the damage caused by Holi colours.

Also read: Try These Healthy Protein-Rich And Low-Fat Gujiyas This Holi

(Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi is dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.