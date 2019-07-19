Atopic Dermatitis: 6 Effective Home Remedies To Prevent Eczema Flares

Coconut oil can help in preventing eczema flares effectively

Highlights Dietary changes can be helpful in controlling eczema flares Aloe vera gel can soothe skin affected by eczema Avoid using soaps and cleansers that are too foamy

Eczema or atopic dermatitis is a condition which makes you skin seem red and itchy. Eczema is common in children but it can occur at any age. It is characterised by patches of skin becoming inflamed, itchy, red, rough and cracked. Atopic dermatitis is the most common form of eczema. Atopic is referred to a collection of diseases which involve the immune system - like asthma, hay fever and atopic dermatitis. Some people outgrow eczema over the years, while others continue to have it throughout their lives. Atopic dermatitis is long lasting and can flare periodically. In this article, we are going to talk about home remedies to prevent eczema flares.

Avoiding harsh soaps, avoiding food triggers, applying medicated creams and ointments and moisturising your skin regularly are a few tips to prevent eczema flares.

Also read: Top 5 Eczema Triggers You Should Know About

Here are other home remedies that can help in preventing eczema flares

1. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is amazing for skin, and can even help in preventing eczema flares. Applying coconut oil on skin topically can reduce staph bacteria on skin. This helps in reducing infection. Regular use of coconut oil on skin regularly can prevent eczema flares. It can moisturise your skin effectively. Make sure you choose virgin, cold pressed coconut oil as it less processed and does not further irritate skin.

Coconut oil is great for preventing eczema flares

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Aloe vera gel

You name a skin problem, and aloe vera gel is there to your rescue. The gel has cooling properties that can soothe your skin and prevent eczema flares. It can reduce severity of itchy patches on skin caused by eczema. Aloe vera gel is antibacterial and antimicrobial in nature, thus preventing skin infections. It can facilitate healing of wounds and give a boost to your immune system.

Also read: Natural And Simple Home Remedy For Psoriasis And Eczema: You Cannot Miss This One

3. Sunflower oil

Sunflower oil helps skin act as a better barrier by retaining moisture. It has anti-inflammatory properties that are helpful in preventing eczema triggers. Applying sunflower oil on skin shortly after bathing (while skin is still wet) can take you a long way in terms of preventing eczema flares. However, avoid use sunflower oil in case you have allergies.

4. Honey

Antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of honey can keep eczema and atopic dermatitis under control. Studies have shown that honey can help in heal wounds and give a boost to immune system. Thus, it can help in fighting infections like eczema. You can dab honey on the skin area effected by eczema. Do a patch test before to see if its suits your skin or no.

Antibacterial properties of honey can be helpful for dealing with eczema

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Dietary changes

In some cases, eczema is often triggered by food. Make note of the times you experience eczema flares and see what foods you ate before that. This will help you identify if there are any foods that trigger eczema. Include more anti-inflammatory foods in your diet to prevent eczema flares. Turmeric, cinnamon, leafy green veggies, fish, beans, lentils and vegetables are a few anti-inflammatory foods that you can resort to for comfort.

6. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a home remedy for numerous skin disorders, including eczema. Vinegar, however, may damage soft tissue and thus it should be used on skin with caution. It has to be noted that vinegar is highly acidic, but the skin is naturally acidic too. People with eczema have less acidic skin than others. This weakens defenses of the skin. You can dilute ACV in order to balance skin's acidity

Soaps, cleansers and detergents are all alkaline. If they are too foamy, then they can disrupt acidity of skin, leaving the skin vulnerable to damage. This is the reason why some soaps and cleansers can cause eczema flares.

Also read: Does Apple Cider Vinegar Help Treat Eczema?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.