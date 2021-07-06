High Protein Breakfast: Start Your Day With This Vegan, Protein-Rich Option

Protein-rich breakfast: You can prepare a salad, cheela or tikkis with sprouts

Highlights Sprouts are loaded with protein, vitamin C and other nutrients

You can add sprouts to your diet in many ways

Sprouts can help you improve digestion and skin health

Protein is an essential micronutrient that your body requires daily. It plays an important role in muscle repair and recovery. A protein-rich breakfast is known to offer many benefits. It will keep you full for longer and energetic throughout the day. After a workout, a protein-packed breakfast will keep help you recover. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra also highlights the benefits of high-protein breakfast in one of her recent posts and writes, "A high protein breakfast has been shown to benefit muscle health and support weight loss by increasing muscle mass, energy expenditure (calories burned), satiety hormones, glucose regulation and by decreasing the desire to snack at night."

High protein breakfast option you should try

You can add protein to your breakfast in many ways. Other than protein shakes and smoothies, there are several inexpensive ingredients that can boost your protein intake. Sprouts are also a simple and healthy option. Not just protein, sprouts can offer you many other essential nutrients.

"Sprouting process increases nutrient level, making sprouts richer in protein, folate, magnesium, phosphorus, manganese and vitamins C and K than un-sprouted plants," the nutritionist adds.

Also read: What Is The Right Way To Eat Sprouts? Raw Or Cooked; Let's Find Out

Here are few health benefits of eating sprouts:

1. Can help boost immunity

Sprouts are high in vitamin C that can help you boost immunity. "With high levels of vitamin C content, sprouts make for powerful stimulants for the white blood cells in the body which are responsible for fighting off diseases and infections, ultimately helping strengthen your immune system. The presence of vitamin A in abundance also helps build the immune system with all the antioxidants they offer." Batra adds.

2. Boost skin health

Eating healthy is beneficial to your skin too. When you eat right, optimum nutrient intake can help your skin glow naturally. The nutritionist adds, "It's important to remember that what you put in your body is what your skin reflects. With sprouts, you're eating healthy and putting in lot of much-needed nutrients making your skin glow."

Also read: Weight Loss: Prepare Your High Protein, Post-Workout Drink With This Desi Superfood

3. Improve digestion

Fibre helps improve digestive health. Sprouting increases the amount of insoluble fibre, a type of fibre that can improve bowel movement and prevent constipation. It can also boost your gut health.

High-fibre content of sprouts can help keep digestive issues at bay

Photo Credit: iStock

Take note!

Batra further adds, "If you feel bloated after eating sprouts, steam well and add boiled potato ghee for better digestion."

Also read: High Protein Diet For Weight Loss: Avoid These Common Mistakes For Effective Results

How to add sprouts to your diet?

You can prepare a sprout salad with the chopped cucumber, tomato and onion. Do not forget to add some lemon and spices to it. You can also make a cheela or tikkis from sprouted dal.

So what are you waiting for? Try these super energitic breakfast options that are loaded with protein.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.