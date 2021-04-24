High Protein Diet For Weight Loss: Avoid These Common Mistakes For Effective Results

Protein keeps you full for longer and reduces hunger pangs

One of the most popular macronutrients that you are suggested to when trying to lose weight is protein. This is not surprising given that they are the building blocks of tissue. Protein also plays an important role in building your muscles and keeps you full for longer. With all these benefits, it is quite possible to get carried away and follow a diet that has a little too much protein. Overconsumption of protein can impact your health and lead to some side effects. Too much protein intake can lead to calories accumulation, and jeopardise your weight loss plans. To prevent this, here are some common mistakes that you should avoid when on a high protein diet.

Weight loss: Avoid these mistakes when on a weight loss diet

1. Type of protein

Make sure you consume proteins from lean sources. This includes protein such as fish, chicken and white-meat poultry. On the other hand, lamb, bacon and pork should be avoided so that you don't go overboard with your intake.

2. Include carbohydrates

Just because you are on a protein diet, does not mean you should completely avoid eating carbohydrates. Carbohydrates, in a limited quantity, is necessary for overall good health and energy.

3. Protein in all meals

It is important to include protein-rich food in all your meals so that you divide the consumption into smaller quantities through the course of the day. Consuming protein at regular intervals instead of eating it in bulk will do you good. For snacks or smaller meals, nuts, eggs or protein-rich milkshakes are good options to start with.

4. Check water intake

When on a high-protein diet, one has to stay amply hydrated. Proper water consumption also helps deal with constipation issues, which may occur while following this type of diet. Besides, water is filling and automatically helps you eat less.

