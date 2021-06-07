Weight Loss: Prepare Your High Protein, Post-Workout Drink With This Desi Superfood

Weight loss: Protein can help you stay full for longer and reduce hunger pangs

Highlights Sattu is loaded with protein and several other essential nutrients

It can also help keep digestion healthy

You can add sattu to your post-workout drink to repair tissues

Protein is an essential macronutrient that plays an important role in maintaining and building tissues. It is crucial to add the required amount of protein to daily diet. One such food item that takes care of the requirement of protein and other minerals in the body is the good, old sattu (roasted chana flour). Considered a powerhouse of energy, it is consumed especially during summer. Recently, life coach Luke Coutinho shared an Instagram video about the benefits of this healthy form of flour and how it can add to your daily protein intake.

High protein post-workout drink with sattu

In the post, Luke described the power of sattu, saying it was his favourite protein shake that can be easily made at home. Since there are restrictions in most areas, this homemade recipe for a pure vegetarian source of nutrition is very useful.

In the video, Luke says he has just finished his leg workout and now needs 22-24 grams of protein. “How do I get it?” He then lists a few non-vegetarian sources of protein but adds that he would go with his favourite sattu shake, which will have calcium, magnesium, zinc, phosphorus in addition to proteins.

Weight loss: Try this sattu share to rev up your protein intake

Photo Credit: iStock

How to prepare this drink

He takes six tablespoons of sattu in a beaker and adds a tablespoon of beetroot powder, which dilates the blood vessels to allow more blood flow to the muscles for their repair after a workout and keep the heart rate normal. He then adds water, shakes the beaker and the sattu shake is ready (as easy as that). He suggests carom seeds (ajwain) and cumin seeds (jeera) can be added for flavour and this shake can be taken once or twice a day.

Luke, however, urged people to make an informed decision and consult their doctors before starting any new diet plan. Also, he said in the video that if sattu caused gas to form in the stomach then avoid it or reduce its intake amount (3 teaspoons instead of 6).

Apart from being a powerhouse of energy, sattu is high on insoluble fibre, making it good for the intestines. It's also low on the glycemic index, which makes it beneficial for diabetics. Apart from these benefits, sattu has generous proportions of iron, manganese, and magnesium, and is low on sodium as well.

If you don't want to have sattu in the form of a protein shake, you can consume it in a variety of other ways such as laddoos, paranthas, and chilla.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.