Post-Workout Drink: Know Why Green Tea Is A Good Choice

Post-workout hydration is extremely important. This is required to beat dehydration also ensures recovery after a workout. Commonly protein shakes and drinks are consumed as a post-workout drink. As protein helps you recover and also promotes weight loss. But do you know you can drink green tea too after a workout? Green tea is commonly consumed for weight loss. It offers multiple other health benefits too. We spoke to Ms. Sweedal Trinidade who is a nutritionist at P.D Hinduja hospital to understand why green tea is a perfect post-workout drink.

Ms. Sweedal explains, "When unprocessed, unfermented tea leaves are brewed it creates emerald green colour, hence the name suggests green tea. Tea is a very refreshing beverage and Green tea being another variant contains less caffeine not only good enough to produce an effect just like the tea but also provide health benefits."

"It contains the amino acid L-theanine, which can work synergistically with caffeine to improve brain function; polyphenols, which are natural compounds that help in reducing inflammation. Catechin called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) which is a natural antioxidant that helps prevent cell damage is also present on green tea," she adds.

She further explains the reasons why drinking green tea post-workout is a good choice-

1. Boosts metabolism: Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG) in green tea helps in increasing metabolism burns more calories after a workout.

2. Relaxing effect: A quick cup of green tea slows down your heart rate, making it a good after-workout drink.

3. Guilt-free low-calorie beverage: Sugar-free green tea has negligible calories.

4. Antioxidants: Green tea contains powerful antioxidants that help in fighting exercise-induced free radicals hence reducing inflammation and muscle soreness.

On an average green tea has about 40 mg of caffeine per cup, one can safely drink about 2 cups of green tea per day and enjoy the benefits.

(Ms. Sweedal Trinidade, Clinical Nutritionist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.