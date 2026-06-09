India is experiencing a heatwave with temperatures soaring to 45.6 degrees Celsius, triggering a dehydration crisis that requires strategic dietary choices. Sattu, or roasted chana powder, is a traditional Indian option enjoyed as a powder or a chilled drink. Its affordability, high protein content, and cooling effect can naturally help prevent electrolyte depletion during extreme heat. Research published in the Archives of Current Research International mentions that consuming sattu is beneficial, especially during a heatwave, as it contains dense nutrients and supplies the body with much-needed electrolytes. This is important to avoid dehydration, as the body can experience side effects if it struggles to maintain its core body temperature.

What Happens During Electrolyte Depletion In Summer

Electrolyte depletion can happen silently during a heatwave, which can cause the body to suffer from sodium and potassium loss as it sweats excessively. The symptoms of possible electrolyte depletion are fatigue, dizziness, and muscle cramps.

The people at most risk of developing possible dehydration are outdoor workers, children, and the elderly, as their systems are sensitive and are dealing with rising temperatures.

Why Sattu Works As A Natural Electrolyte Drink

Sattu works as a natural electrolyte drink, as it is made from a high-calcium chana that contains potassium, magnesium, iron, and plenty of plant protein that fulfils the protein dose required for the day. The benefits of consuming sattu are many, such as restoring lost minerals in the body as well as sustaining energy without sugar spikes that cause fluctuations in energy levels.

Why Drinking Sattu On An Empty Stomach Is More Effective

When consumed on an empty stomach, sattu is absorbed more efficiently. It hydrates after overnight water loss, which occurs during sleep, especially in heatwaves. Sattu may also boost morning metabolism, supporting hydration at the start of the day. Chilled sattu drinks resemble natural oral rehydration solutions during heatwaves.

Also Read: Sattu Sharbat: The Ultimate Summer Drink That Can Boost Your Protein Intake; All Benefits Explained

How Sattu Helps Prevent Heat Stress And Fatigue

Research published in the American Journal of Physiology confirms that sattu has internal cooling properties. This makes it beneficial to counter the side effects of heat stress and prevent sudden energy crashes. It also helps maintain fluid balance, which is necessary to keep the water loss to a bare minimum.

How To Prepare a Chilled Sattu Drink For Maximum Benefits

You can prepare chilled sattu for maximum health benefits in the following manner for maximum health impact:

Take 2 tbsp sattu

Mix it in cold water.

Add a pinch of salt

Lemon juice for increasing the acidic profile and offsetting the grainy taste

You can also sprinkle roasted cumin for a better, wholesome drink.

Tip: Drink it mid-morning on an empty stomach.

Who Should Drink Sattu Daily in Summer?

Maintaining hydration during summers is important, and people should drink sattu daily if they are

Office-goers with long commutes and working hours that require boosted energy levels.

Outdoor workers need something that sustains their bodies in the intense heat.

Fitness enthusiasts who need their daily protein doses.

People prone to dehydration should make sattu a part of their daily diet.

Side Effects Of Consuming Sattu Daily

If you consume sattu in the summer, then the potential side effects of the drink can be as follows:

Those with a sensitive stomach need to be careful of their sattu consumption, as it requires digestive support for metabolising the drink.

Medical conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome and other gastric issues need to be wary of consuming sattu daily.

Possible allergic reactions can occur if you have never consumed sattu before and are trying to make it a part of your diet.

The dose of the powder in the drink needs to be controlled, as your body can absorb a limited amount in a single day.

Sattu is a natural electrolyte-rich drink that should be a part of your summer diet. Research pinpoints its benefits for preventing dehydration and reducing heat stress. But make sure to balance your intake and ensure the right timing for maximum health benefits. If you are someone who met the criteria of the potential side-effects after consuming sattu, then you need to take a safe approach and consult a nutritionist or a dietician.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.