As the summer heat rises, the need for refreshing beverages intensifies. Among the various coolers available, sattu sharbat stands out as a traditional and nutritious option that not only quenches your thirst but also gives your body a much-needed protein boost. This traditional Indian drink has gained popularity for its numerous health benefits, making it the ultimate summer companion. For the unversed, sattu is a flour made from roasted black chickpeas. It is typically used to prepare Sattu Sharbat, a refreshing beverage made by mixing this flour with water or buttermilk. It can be prepared as a savoury drink with black salt, roasted cumin, and lemon juice or a sweet drink with jaggery.

Health benefits of sattu sharbat

1. High Protein Content

Sattu is an excellent source of plant-based protein. It delivers roughly 20-25 grams of protein per 100g, supporting muscle recovery and tissue repair for vegetarians and fitness enthusiasts.

2. Natural body coolant

It acts as an instant internal coolant, bringing down body temperature and protecting against heatstrokes or summer exhaustion.

3. Rich in dietary fibre

The dietary fibre present in sattu aids digestion, promotes gut health, and helps in maintaining a feeling of fullness, which can assist in weight management. Fibre is crucial for overall metabolic health, especially during hot summer months when keeping digestion smooth is essential.

4. Packed with nutrients

Sattu is not just protein; it's also loaded with essential vitamins and minerals such as iron, magnesium, zinc, and potassium. These nutrients are vital for maintaining energy levels, promoting a healthy metabolism, and supporting various bodily functions.

5. Hydrating

Sattu sharbat is typically prepared with water, making it a hydrating beverage. During summer, maintaining hydration is crucial, and this refreshing drink not only quenches thirst but also replenishes essential nutrients lost through sweating.

6. Blood sugar regulation

The low glycemic index of sattu makes it an excellent choice for managing blood sugar levels. This is particularly beneficial for those with diabetes or those trying to maintain stable energy levels throughout the day.

7. Replenishes electrolytes

Rich in essential minerals like potassium, magnesium, calcium, and iron, it keeps you deeply hydrated by restoring nutrients lost through sweat.

Sattu sharbat is not just a refreshing drink; it's a powerhouse of nutrition that can help you beat the summer heat while significantly boosting your protein intake. Its ease of preparation, combined with its health benefits, makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking to maintain a healthy diet during the hot months.

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